Stocks to watch out for today: Sun Pharma, Aurionpro Solutions , Vedanta, GMR Airports and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Monday. Sensex fell 169 points to 71,315 and Nifty lost 38 points to 21,418. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Sun Pharmaceutical

The pharma major has agreed to buy 16.7 percent stake in Lyndra Therapeutics Inc, a company based in Massachusetts, for $30 million. Lyndra is engaged in the business of developing novel delivery technology for long-acting oral (LAO) therapies.

GMR Airports

Shares of GMR Airports are in focus today as November 2023 traffic jumped 15% to 98.84 lakh on a year on year basis. The firm reported a growth of 25% traffic on YTD basis to 7.85 crore against the same period last year.

HCL Technologies

Citi has assigned a Neutral call to HCL Tech with a target of Rs 1,295 per share. Discretionary spends saw pressure at start of the year. ER&D business saw 2 quarters of revenue decline. There is hardly any budget flush; furloughs are higher than any of the previous 2 years. It is difficult to call out when demand situation will improve, the brokerage said adding m edium term growth outlook remains low.

Biocon

Subsidiary Biocon Biologics has completed the transition of the acquired biosimilar business in around 120 countries across advanced and emerging markets, a year ahead of schedule.

Vedanta

The board of mining and metals major has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share i.e. 1,100 percent on the face value of Re 1 per equity share for the current financial year 2023-24. This amounted to Rs 4,089 crore.

Aurionpro Solutions

Aurionpro has joined hands with Vix Technology to unveil Next-gen Mobility Solutions Aurionpro Transit, an Aurionpro company and a leading global provider of smart ticketing and payment solutions for transit, announces its partnership with Vix Technology. As part of this collaboration, Aurionpro Transit will design and develop state-of-the-art All-in-One Driver Console (DC120) and Mobile Data Terminal (MDT10), innovative in-bus solutions which will streamline transit operations by providing a central on-vehicle hub for various functions from ticketing to communications.

IRCON International

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has pronounced the award in favour of IRCON of Rs 103.62 crore against the claims of Rs 115.98 crore and cost, in the matter of arbitration between the company and Eskom Holdings SOC. The competent authority of IRCON has accepted the said award.

NHPC

The company said its board would be meet on December 22, to consider the monetisation of future cash flow (consisting of return on equity) of one or more power station(s) of the company for suitable tenure. This is a part of the funding plan of capex of the company for FY24 or beyond.

Devyani International

The company's subsidiary Devyani International DMCC, Dubai, has entered into the business of quick service restaurants (QSR)/ limited service restaurants (LSR) market of Thailand by inking a Share Purchase Agreement, to buy a controlling interest in Restaurants Development Co Ltd, Thailand.

