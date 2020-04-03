Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open muted amid mixed global cues, SGX Nifty falls 55 points

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open muted on Friday amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty traded 55 points lower at 8,228, indicating a negative start at domestic grounds. On Thursday, financial markets were shut on account of Ram Navami. Market closed 4% lower on Wednesday, amid heightened fears of economic depression, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Tracking bearish trend from global indices, the 30-share index BSE Sensex ended 1,203 points lower at 28,265 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty closed 334 points lower at 8,263.

Globally indices traded in muted today, as investors sentiments turned risk averse amid the rising cases of COVID-19 and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. Worldwide, there are over 10.15 lakh confirmed cases and 0.53 lakh deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 2.6 lakh have recovered globally.

In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown. India is consecutively reporting biggest single-day jumps in new COVID-19 cases since Monday. As of Wednesday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 2,500, with 190 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 70. The novel coronavirus is in the local transmission phase in India.

Investors are also anticipating announcements of measures by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will the address the nation at 9 am today as the country recorded a spike in the total number of cases at around 500 on Thursday.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Rupee's closing on Wednesday

8: 50 AM

On March 31, the Indian rupee ended flat at 75.62 per dollar against Monday's closing of 75.61

FII/DII action on Wednesday

8: 45 AM

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 1,116.79 crore & DIIs too offloaded Rs 450.36 crore in equities yesterday.

FII outflows at record high

8: 40 AM

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) logged the worst sell-off ever in Indian market last month with equity markets witnessing record losses due to rising number of coronavirus cases in India and the world. FIIs withdrew Rs 65,816 crore in a month which proved to be the worst ever for Sensex and Nifty.

FIIs log record outflows as Sensex, Nifty post worst show ever

PM Modi to address nation at 9 am

8: 30 AM

Investors are also anticipating announcements of measures by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will the address the nation at 9 am today as the country recorded a spike in the total number of cases at around 500 on Thursday. It is widely speculated that the prime minister will announce a staggered exit from the 21-day lockdown.

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation at 9 am on COVID-19 crisis

Market Expectations

8: 25 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open muted on Friday amid mixed global cues. SGX Nifty traded 55 points lower at 8,228, indicating a negative start at domestic grounds.

Stocks to watch today on April 3

8: 20 AM

Kilpest India, Cipla, TVS Motor, Aurobindo Pharma, JB Chemicals, AIMCO Pesticides among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

Stocks in news: Kilpest India, Cipla, TVS Motor, Aurobindo Pharma and more

Coronavirus toll in India

8: 10 AM

In India, coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a complete lockdown. India is consecutively reporting biggest single-day jumps in new COVID-19 cases since Monday. As of Wednesday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 2,500, with 190 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 70. The novel coronavirus is in the local transmission phase in India.

Closing on Wednesday

8:00 AM

Market ended in red territory on Wednesday, as investors panicked over the worst quarter ever experienced and turned risk averse amid heightened fears of economic depression, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. Tracking bearish trend from global indices, the 30-share index BSE Sensex ended 1,203 points lower at 28,265 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty closed 334 points lower at 8,263.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex ends 1,203 points, Nifty at 8,263; Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank top losers