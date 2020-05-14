Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues, SGX Nifty falls 135 points

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, backed by weak global cues. SGX Nifty traded 50 points lower at 9,265 level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today. Globally indices were mixed as investors kept trades cautious amid growing second virus wave fears. Yesterday, Sensex closed 637 points higher at 32,008 and Nifty ended the session at 9383, rising 187 points.

8.50 AM: Q4 earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Biocon, Tata Consumer Products, Indian Energy Exchange, Escorts, Indiabulls Real Estate, Oracle Financial Services, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Manappuram Finance.

8. 45 AM: SGX Nifty

SGX Nifty traded 50 points lower at 9,265 level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today

8. 40 AM: FII/ DII action on Wednesday

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 283.43 crore while DIIs bought Rs 232.65 crore in equities on Wednesday

8. 30 AM: Highlights of FM's announcements

The Finance Minister yesterday announced additional stimulus measures of Rs 6 lakh crore today on top of Rs 10 lakh crore announced so far. FM also announced infusing liquidity worth Rs 45,000 crore through a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme for NBFCs. In a move to address the liquidity issues for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), FM announced collateral-free MSME loans worth Rs 3 lakh crores, 100% guaranteed by the government. FM also announced other measures like reduction of TDS and TCS rates by 25% and extension of due dates of tax returns and tax assessments. FM also announced fresh injection of Rs 90,000 crs into DISCOMs, in a move to de-stress them and improve the liquidity for power generation companies.

8. 20 AM: PM Care fund

PM CARES Fund has allocated Rs 3,100 crore in fight against COVID-19, of which Rs 1,000 crore will be used for the care of migrant labourers.

8.10 AM: Rupee Closing

Rupee, the local unit, closed stronger at 75.47 per dollar on Wednesday compared to its previous close of 75.50 per US dollar.

Sensex and Nifty traded majorly bullish on Wednesday and closed 2.3% higher each, as market investors cheered over the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus pacakage, announced by Modi government. Sensex closed 637 points higher at 32,008 and Nifty ended the session at 9383, rising 187 points.

