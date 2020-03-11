Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 points, Nifty at 10,470; YES Bank gains 15%

Share Market LIVE: Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty followed the overseas trend and traded on a volatile note on Wednesday. Sensex traded 45 points higher at 35,677, and Nifty turned 2 points lower at 10,443. US stocks rallied back from the worst rout since the financial crisis on expectations the Trump administration will implement stimulus measures to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus. Although, Wall Street's firm rebound failed to resonate in the Asia-Pacific region with most bourses in the red. In the meanwhile, Rupee opened higher by 27 paise at 73.81 per dollar after slipping past 74-level against the US dollar to settle at 74.08, down 29 paise on Monday. On Monday, domestic benchmarks dropped over 6%, recording biggest single-day fall in its history (in absolute terms) amid rising cases of coronavirus and 31% drop in crude oil prices. Continuing its downward spiral, Sensex hit a new 52-week low of 35,109.18. NSE Nifty too fell to a fresh one year low of 10,327.05 on Monday's trade.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Market Update

9: 50 AM

Benchmarks turned volatile amid mixed cues from overseas and erased early gains. Sensex traded 45 points higher at 35,677, and Nifty turned 2 points lower at 10,443.

Global Markets

9: 45 AM

Global markets traded mixed, tracking US stocks that rallied back from the worst rout since the financial crisis on expectations the Trump administration will implement stimulus measures to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.89%, the S&P 500 gained 4.94% and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.95%.

Although, Wall Street's firm rebound failed to resonate in the Asia-Pacific region with most bourses in the red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.04%. Australian shares were down 1.31%. Japan's Nikkei index erased early losses to rise 0.24%. Only Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite index traded marginally in green.

SGX Nifty on Singaporean Exchange traded down 1.08% or 113.50 points at 10,400.50. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 24455, down 394 points or 1.59%.

Crude today

9: 40 AM

Brent Crude trades up 3.76% at $38.62 per barrel today.

Rupee today

9: 30 AM

In the meanwhile, Rupee opened higher by 27 paise at 73.81 per dollar after slipping past 74-level against the US dollar to settle at 74.08, down 29 paise on Monday.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty followed the overseas trend and traded on a positive note on Wednesday. Sensex traded 165 points higher at 35,799, and Nifty traded 117 points lower at 10,334.

Stocks to watch today on March 11

9: 00 AM

Asian Paints, Cadila, Lupin, City Union Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

Stocks in news: Asian Paints, Cadila, Lupin, City Union Bank and more

Last Close

8: 45 AM

On Monday, domestic benchmarks followed the overseas trend and dropped over 6%, recording biggest single-day fall in its history (in absolute terms) amid rising cases of coronavirus and 31% drop in crude oil prices. The 30-share Sensex ended 1,941 points lower at 35,634 and the 50-share index Nifty fell 538 points to 10,451. Continuing its downward spiral, Sensex hit a new 52-week low of 35,109.18. NSE Nifty too fell to a fresh one year low of 10,327.05.

Sensex, Nifty crash: 5 factors behind mayhem at Dalal Street