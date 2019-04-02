Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gains; Bharti Airtel, ONGC, TCS top gainers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher in morning trade today buoyed by positive movement in global markets on strong growth in China factory activity for the first time in four months in March. While Sensex opened 130.40 points higher at 39, 002, Nifty gained 42 points to 11,711.

Later, Sensex, Nifty pared some gains to trade at 38913 and 11,677 levels, respectively.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

10:23 am: Tata Motors (2.75%), PowerGrid (2.30%), Bharti Airtel (2.16%) top Sensex gainers.

10:20 am: Sensex trading 33 points higher to 38,905 and Nifty rises 9 points to 11,678.

9:55 am: Bharat Road Network Ltd's subsidiary--Orissa Steel Expressway Private Limited (OSEPL), has won an arbitration award of Rs. 322.77 crores in the matter of arbitration proceedings between OSEPL and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The stock is trading at day's high at Rs. 115, a nearly 20 % jump from previous close.

9:45 am: Godrej Properties Ltd.GPL announced that it has achieved its highest ever bookings numbers in Q4 FY19, eclipsing its previous best ever residential sales quarter, achieved in Q3 FY19, by approximately 50%. The company sold over 2,900 homes with a total area of approximately 3. 75 million sq. ft. and a booking value in excess of INR 2,100 crore during the quarter. The stock is trading at Rs. 868, 6.3% up from last close.

9: 35 am: Eicher top Nifty gainer after Vinod Dasari to take over the helm as CEO despite of bad sales figure of 60,831 units against 76087 March YoY, a decline of 20 %. The stock trades 620.20 (3.07%) points up at Rs. 20815.

9: 29 am: Bharti Airtel (1.69%), ONGC (1.05%) and TCS (1.04%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9: 26 am: Top Sensex losers were Tata Steel (1.00%), Vedanta (0.93%) and ICICI Bank (0.56%).

9: 25 am: On Monday, the 30-share Sensex ended 198.96 points, or 0.51 per cent higher at 38,871.87. Nifty closed at 11,655.60, rising 31.70 points, or 0.27 per cent over its previous close.

9: 21 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 13.54 points and 11.94 points higher in early trade.

9: 19 am: Market breadth was mildly positive with 589 stocks trading higher compared to 495 falling on the BSE.

9: 17 am: IT stocks led the gains with the BSE index rising 121 points to 15, 653, respectively.

9:15 am : Sensex opens 130.40 points higher at 39, 002, Nifty gains 42 points to 11,711.

9:10 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 898.79 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1032.81 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:05 am: Asia shares extended their rally on Tuesday as factory activity surveys from China and the United States boosted investor confidence, triggering the largest one-day sell-off in the U.S. Treasury market in nearly three months. Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Monday after a batch of encouraging global economic data kept investors in a buying mood.

The S&P 500 gained 32.79 points, or 1.2%, to 2,867.19, notching a three-day winning streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 329.74 points, or 1.3%, to 26,258.42. The Nasdaq composite climbed 99.59 points, or 1.3%, to 7,828.91. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 16.33 points, for a 1.1% gain, to 1,556.06.

9: 00 am: Rupee opens at 69.27 per dollar compared to its Friday close of 69.15.