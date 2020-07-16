Stocks in news: SBI Cards, Infosys, Yes Bank, L&T Infotech, SBI, GAIL and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Balkrishna Industries, Britannia Industries, Granules India and ICICI General Insurance

Infosys: The IT major posted 12.4% rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 4,272 crore for April-June quarter

Yes Bank: Lender's Rs 15,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) was subscribed 24% on Wednesday, the first day of the offering. While the portion of shares reserved for institutional investors was subscribed 66%, the non-Institutional portion was subscribed 4%. Retail portion was subscribed 9% times and that for employees was subscribed 5%.

Larsen & Turbo Infotech: Company reported a 17.06% rise in its June quarter net profit at Rs 416.4 crore. Company's overall revenues gained to Rs 3,015 crore from Rs 2,586 crore in a year-ago period.

Cochin Shipyard: Company has signed contracts for construction and supply of two autonomous electric ferries to Norway-based ASKO Maritime, with an option to build two more identical vessels.

State Bank of India: Company's board approved raising up to Rs 25,000 crore via bonds in FY21.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: Company is looking to raise funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 1,500 crores in one or more tranches over a period of time.

GAIL India: Company has received letter from DoT towards withdrawal of all provisional demand notices issued. Consequent upon the withdrawal of claims, nothing remains due to DoT by GAIL in the matter of AGR.