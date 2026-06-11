4 Tata Group stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow (July 12); do you own any?

Four Tata Group stocks, including Tata Motors Ltd (Passenger Vehicles), will trade ex-dividend on June 12. The other three firms are Tata Steel Ltd, Trent Ltd and Voltas Ltd.

TMPV

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) has declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). "The Record date fixed for determining the entitlement of Members to dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, if approved at the AGM is Friday, June 12, 2026," it stated.

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Tata Steel

The company has announced a dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26 as well. "The aforesaid dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid on and from Monday, July 6, 2026," it said.

Trent

The fashion retailer and a subsidiary of the Tata Group has revised its record date to June 12 from June 10 earlier. It also recommended a dividend of Rs 4 for FY26. "Accordingly, if the dividend on equity shares, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the forthcoming AGM, such dividend will be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable, on or after Friday, 26th June 2026," it stated.

Voltas

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The home appliance company too announced a dividend of Rs 4 for FY26. "This is to inform that the Board of Directors have, at their Meeting held on 14th May, 2026, recommended a dividend of Rs 4/- per Equity Share of Re 1/- each (400 per cent) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026 and the same would be payable, if approved by the shareholders at the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on 30th June, 2026," Voltas said.

Under Sebi's T+1 settlement framework, investors need to purchase a company's shares at least one trading day before the record date for the shares to be credited to their demat accounts in time and qualify for the corporate action. As a result, today is effectively the last day to buy the stock to be eligible for the dividend.