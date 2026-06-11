5 Adani Group stocks to trade ex-dividend on June 12; last day to buy today

Five Adani Group companies, including flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd, are set to trade ex-dividend on June 12. The other four stocks are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZL), Adani Total Gas Ltd, ACC Ltd, and Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.30 per share for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

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"The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM (Annual General Meeting), shall be paid on or after 30th June, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," the company stated.

Adani Ports

APSEZL has announced a dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share for FY26.

"The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after June 25, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," it said.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total has recommended a dividend of 25 paise per share for FY26.

"The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after June 26, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," it stated.

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ACC

ACC has declared a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share for FY26.

"The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after July 1, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," the company said.

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements has announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY26.

"The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after July 1, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable," it stated.

Under Sebi's T+1 settlement framework, investors need to purchase a company's shares at least one trading day before the record date for the shares to be credited to their demat accounts in time and qualify for the corporate action. As a result, today is effectively the last day to buy the stock to be eligible for the dividend.