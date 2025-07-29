 422% return in 12 months! Promoters raised their stake in these firms in the Q1FY26

A significant increase in shareholding by those with skin in the game often sends a strong positive signal to the investor community. In the June quarter, promoters of at least 15 companies raised their stakes by more than 10 percentage points, according to initial shareholding data. Some of these stocks have also delivered up to 422% return in the past 12 months.

A microcap company Kore Foods witnessed strong buying by promoters in Q1FY25. Promoters held 77.44% stake in the company as of June 30 against 20.79% in the previous quarter, indicating a rise of 56.65 percentage points by promoters. Shares of the company have soared nearly 304% to Rs 30.15 on July 28, 2025, from Rs 7.47 on July 29, 2024.

Virat Industries is next on the list. Promoters upped their stake to 74.55% in Q1FY25 from 27.20% in the previous quarter. The scrip also gained nearly 276% in the last one year till July 28.

Data further highlighted that promoters also increased their by more than 30 percentage points in Ecofinity Atomix, Containerway International, Orient Cement and Ador Multiproducts during the quarter gone by. Of late, Orient Cement reported 459% growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 on 24% increase in gross sales.

Among the other major companies, promoters also raised their stake in Prozone Realty to 51.51% from 22.72% during the same period.

Promoters also lapped up significant stake in Kashyap Tele-Medicines (to 61.93% from 36.40%), Aavas Financiers (to 48.96% from 26.47%), ITD Cementation India (to 67.46% from 46.64%), Pro CLB Global (to 33.39% from 13.89%), Nimbus Projects (to 70.50% from 51.30%), Cohance Lifesciences (to 66.41% from 50.10%), Balgopal Commercial (to 45.43% from 34.04%) and NDA Securities (to 58.82% from 48.57%). Shares of Balgopal Commercial surged 422% to Rs 39.87 on July 28. 2025 from Rs 11.39 on July 29, 2025. Pro CLB Global and Nimbus Projects also gained 390% and 260%, respectively, in the past one year.