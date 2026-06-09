470% dividend alert: Polycab announces record date for Rs 47 per share payout

Polycab India Ltd, the country's largest manufacturer of wires and cables, on Tuesday announced the record date for its dividend payout for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The company had declared a dividend of Rs 47 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, translating into a payout of 470 per cent.

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The company has fixed June 19, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend. The payout remains subject to approval by shareholders at the company's 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The Dividend of Rs 47/- (470 per cent) per equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each, as recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025-26, if approved at the 30th AGM, would be paid subject to deduction of tax at source, as may be applicable, after June 30, 2026, to those persons or their mandates: a) whose names appear as Beneficial Owners as at the end of the business hours on Friday, June 19, 2026 (Record date) in the list of Beneficial Owners to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and b) whose names appear as Members in the Register of Members of the Company as at the end of the business hours on Friday, June 19, 2026 (Record date) after giving effect to valid request(s) received for transmission / transposition of shares," the company stated in its filing.

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Q4 FY26 results

Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that Polycab's Q4 FY26 revenue, EBITDA and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) rose 27 per cent, 13 per cent and 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively. The figures were 10 per cent, 8 per cent and 11 per cent ahead of the brokerage's estimates.

The brokerage said the company's wires and cables (C&W) volume grew in low single digits YoY during Q4 on a high base, while FY26 volume growth stood at 18 per cent, the highest among peers. This, according to Nuvama, resulted in a 300–400 basis point expansion in market share to 30–31 per cent, compared with 26–27 per cent in FY25. The company had a 19 per cent share of the organised market in FY19.

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"EBIT margin was weak (-200bp YoY) due to adverse product mix (higher cables, institutional channel and lower exports), weak operating leverage and high base," Nuvama added.

The brokerage has maintained its 'Buy' rating on Polycab and raised its 12-month target price to Rs 9,740 from Rs 9,420 earlier.

Meanwhile, shares of Polycab India settled 1.91 per cent lower at Rs 9,511.20 on Monday.