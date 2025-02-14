500-2,000% dividend! These 4 stocks to trade ex-date for corporate action today; key details & targets

Dividend yielding shares: Select stocks including Alkem Laboratories, Cummins India, Gulf Oil Lubricant (India) and PI Industries as the boards these companies had announced dividends for their eligible shareholders, along with the quarterly results for the period ended on December 31, 2024. Interestingly, all these companies have announced dividends in the range of 500-2,000 per cent for the shareholders.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd has announced a dividend of Rs 37 per share (1,850%), having face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25, said the company in an exchange filing. "The date of payment of interim dividend shall be on and from February, 28 2025," it added. The stock inched up marginally to Rs 4,722.30.



Alkem Laboratories reported a 5.2 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3FY25) to Rs 625 crore. The company’s revenue from operations increased maringally by 1.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,374 crore in Q3FY25, on the back of drop in international sales, even as there was growth in India sales.



BoB Capital market had downgraded Alkem Labs post Q3 earnings with a target price of Rs 4,527 apiece the company maintained acute focus despite GLP launches. On the other hand, InCred Equities has an 'add' rating on Alkem Labs as its estimates remain broadly unchanged with a target price of Rs 6,150. It sees slowdown in India & US business as a key downside risk.



Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd has announced a dividend of Rs 20 per share (1,000%), having face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25, said the company in an exchange filing. Shares of Gulf Oil inched up to end at Rs 1,135.95 on Wednesday.



The Gulf Oil reported a 22 per cent YoY surge in its net profit at Rs 97.91 crore for the quarter which ended on December 31, 2024. Its revenue from operations rose about 13 per cent YoY to Rs 920.40 crore in the given quarter.



Emkay Global maintained its 'buy' rating on Gulf Oil but slightly tweak FY25-27E EPS by 2-3 per cent each given 9MFY25 run rate and building in higher finance cost amid a weak rupee. It has a target price of Rs 1,800 on the stock. ICICI Securities also has a 'buy' rating on Gulf Oil with a revised target price of Rs 1,630 after a strong Q3 show.



Cummins India Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share (900%), having face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25, said the company in an exchange filing. "The interim dividend will be paid by March 03, 2025," it added. Shares of Cummins India settled at Rs 2,799.05, falling half a per cent.



Cummins India reported a 12 per cent YoY to Rs 558 crore rise in third-quarter profit, helped by steady demand for its power generators. Its overall sales rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 3,052 crore. Cummins is best known for its truck engines, but counts power generators, or gensets as its top business in India.



Demand momentum continues to be healthy in both the power generation and the industrial segment, said IDBI Capital. "We maintain our positive stance on the stock and maintain our 'buy' rating with target price of Rs 4,401," it said.



PL Capital expects Cummins’ outlook to remain intact given strong domestic demand in Powergen across sectors with CPCB 4+ products witnessing traction, maintaining margin profile and ample room for growth in the distribution business and upgrading the stock to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 3,723.



PI Industries has announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share (600%), having face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2024-25, said the company in an exchange filing. Shares of P I Industries Ltd tanked about 4 per cent to Rs 3,227.8 on Thursday.



PI Industries has reported a weak set of numbers for the third quarter of FY25, with its revenue, Ebitda margin, and net profit all falling short of the street expectations. The company reported a 17 per cent YoY fall in net profit to Rs 372.70, with revenue coming in at Rs 1,900 crore. Ebitda shed 8 per cent YoY to Rs 512 crore, with margins contracting 230 bps to 27 per cent for Q3.



Axis Securities has a 'buy' rating on the PI Industries with a target price of Rs 4,265. On the other hand, Motilal Oswal also has 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,100 as PI’s growth trajectory halted in this quarter due to macro headwinds, with near-term challenges likely to persist.



KR Choksey has ascribed valuation multiple to FY27E and assign a PE multiple of 26 times to arrive at a target price of Rs 3,865 reflecting gradual recovery in export demand from H2CY25E, and persistent pricing pressure in domestic business, but downgraded the stock to 'accumulate' from 'buy' rating.