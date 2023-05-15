Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, Tata Motors, DMart among stocks to watch out for today

Equity benchmarks managed to settle higher on Friday in a highly volatile trading session. Sensex rose 123 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 62,028; while the Nifty moved 18 points or 0.10 per cent up to settle at 18,315. Mid and smallcap shares finished on a weak note, with the Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.41 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling 0.75 per cent.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

DMart

Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts clocked a 8% YoY rise in its March quarter profit at Rs 505 crore while revenue jumped 21% YoY to Rs 10,337 crore.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission

Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have announced that they would raise funds totalling Rs 21,000 crore through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Vedanta

Vedanta said its consolidated profit plunged 57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,132 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 7,261 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales for the quarter fell 5 per cent YoY to Rs 37,225 crore from Rs 39,342 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Ami Organics

Ami Organics reported a profit of Rs 27 crore for the January-March period compared to Rs 21 crore in the year-ago period. Revenues came in at Rs 186 crore.

HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) reported a 79% growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,608 crore for the January-March period. Revenue from operations rose 9% to Rs 1.14 lakh crore during the quarter under review.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors posted a net profit of Rs 5,407 crore for the March quarter compared to a loss of Rs 1,032 crore in Q4FY22. Consolidated revenue climbed 35% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 105,932 crore.

DLF

The realty major’s consolidated net profit rose 41% to Rs 570 crore in Q4. Revenue from operations, however, fell 6% to Rs 1,456 crore for the reporting quarter.

Cipla

Pharma major Cipla logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 526 crore in Q4, up 45%. Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 5,739 crore.

