Go Digit shares jump over 10% in early trade; here's what happened

Shares of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd recorded a sharp uptick in Friday's early trade, surging 10.29 per cent to hit a high of Rs 333.85. The stock gave up a major chunk of its gains as the session progressed and was seen trading 3.07 per cent higher at Rs 312. At this level, it has slipped 10.01 per cent over the last six months.

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The movement in the share price comes as Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and JPMorgan (Taiwan) Eastern Technology Fund bought shares worth around Rs 100 crore via a block deal at Rs 300 per share. Aditya Birla Sun Life purchased 21,66,667 shares, while JPMorgan (Taiwan) acquired 11,66,833 shares.

That said, Peak XV Partners, an early investor in Go Digit, offloaded shares worth Rs 100 crore in a block deal. Peak XV, through its affiliate Peak XV Partners Growth Investments III, sold 33,33,500 shares of Go Digit at Rs 300 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 100 crore.

Q4 earnings

In the January-March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26), Go Digit's profit after tax (PAT) increased 28.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 149 crore from Rs 116 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

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The new-age insurance startup recorded a gross written premium of Rs 2,736 crore in Q4 FY26, up 6.2 per cent compared to Rs 2,576 crore in the year-ago period. According to data shared by the Bengaluru-based company, motor insurance contributed Rs 1,499 crore in net premium, up 9.1 per cent from Rs 1,373 crore a year earlier.

In Q4 FY26, gross direct premium stood at Rs 2,402 crore as against Rs 1,981 crore in the same period last year, recording a growth of 21.3 per cent.

As on March 31, 2026, assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 22,922 crore, compared to Rs 19,703 crore as on March 31, 2025. This marked an increase of Rs 3,219 crore, translating into a growth of 16.3 per cent.

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Founded in 2017, Go Digit offers a range of products across motor, health, travel, property and other insurance segments. Motor insurance remains the company's largest business line, followed by health and fire insurance, according to its latest financial disclosures.

The company counts investors such as Faering Capital, Wellington Management and TVS Capital Funds among its backers. As of March 2026, promoters held a 73.01 per cent stake in the company.