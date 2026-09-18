iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max now on Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart: Skip the Apple Store queue

The move comes as Apple’s latest Pro models officially went on sale today, September 18. While buyers have been queuing outside Apple Stores in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, quick-commerce platforms are offering another way to purchase the new iPhones without making a trip to a physical store. Delivery time and availability, however, depend on your location and local stock.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max available on quick-commerce apps

Zepto has announced availability of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max from today, September 18, across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Both models are available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. The phones come in Black, Silver, Burgundy and Glacier, although the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro is listed only in Burgundy and Glacier. Zepto is also offering AirPods 5.

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone Duo won’t go on sale on Sept 18: Here’s when you can buy Apple’s first foldable

Blinkit is offering the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. It is also offering AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12 alongside the new iPhones. Blinkit has listed the iPhone 18 Pro in all four colours.

Swiggy Instamart is also offering the new Pro models, giving buyers another quick-commerce option on launch day. Delivery coverage, stock and delivery times can vary based on location and inventory.

No need to stand in an Apple Store queue

The quick-commerce rollout gives you another option if you want to avoid visiting a physical Apple Store. Apple’s launch day has seen customers queueing outside stores, while these platforms can deliver eligible products directly to your doorstep.

Advertisement

So, before heading to a store, check Zepto, Blinkit or Instamart to see whether the model, colour and storage variant you want is available in your area.