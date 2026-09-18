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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max now on Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart: Skip the Apple Store queue

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max now on Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart: Skip the Apple Store queue

Apple’s latest Pro iPhones are now reaching customers through quick-commerce platforms, giving buyers in select cities a faster alternative to visiting stores and waiting in launch-day queues.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 10:41 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max now on Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart: Skip the Apple Store queueiPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are now available on Zepto, Blinkit and Instamart in India.(Representative image)

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are now available in India, and if you were planning to visit an Apple Store to get your hands on one, you now have another option. The latest Pro iPhones have arrived on quick-commerce platforms including Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, allowing customers in select cities to order them online and get them delivered to their doorstep.

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Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: 3 big reasons to consider Apple’s next flagship iPhones

The move comes as Apple’s latest Pro models officially went on sale today, September 18. While buyers have been queuing outside Apple Stores in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, quick-commerce platforms are offering another way to purchase the new iPhones without making a trip to a physical store. Delivery time and availability, however, depend on your location and local stock. 

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max available on quick-commerce apps

Zepto has announced availability of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max from today, September 18, across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. Both models are available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. The phones come in Black, Silver, Burgundy and Glacier, although the 2TB iPhone 18 Pro is listed only in Burgundy and Glacier. Zepto is also offering AirPods 5. 

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Blinkit is offering the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow. It is also offering AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12 alongside the new iPhones. Blinkit has listed the iPhone 18 Pro in all four colours. 

Swiggy Instamart is also offering the new Pro models, giving buyers another quick-commerce option on launch day. Delivery coverage, stock and delivery times can vary based on location and inventory. 

No need to stand in an Apple Store queue

The quick-commerce rollout gives you another option if you want to avoid visiting a physical Apple Store. Apple’s launch day has seen customers queueing outside stores, while these platforms can deliver eligible products directly to your doorstep. 

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So, before heading to a store, check Zepto, Blinkit or Instamart to see whether the model, colour and storage variant you want is available in your area.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 10:41 AM IST
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