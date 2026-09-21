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HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Welspun Corp: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Welspun Corp: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

HDFCBANK731.00(2.52%)

An analyst from Mirae Asset Sharekhan has said that Vodafone Idea has shown a strong recovery from its April 2026 lows, forming a constructive 'higher top, higher bottom' candlestick pattern.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 8:11 AM IST
HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Welspun Corp: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop lossWelspun Corp has maintained a positive 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high of Rs 2,785, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark ended another session on a mixed note as the improved risk appetite was set-off by geopolitical concerns. However, crude prices and bond yield eased, while geopolitical concerns kept the gains in check. The BSE Sensex shed 19.63 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end at 74,294.96, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 75.80 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 23,346.40 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including HDFC Bank, Welspun Corp and Vodafone Idea Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:


Welspun Corp | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,900-3,140 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,170
Welspun Corp Ltd has maintained a positive 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high of Rs 2,785. This suggests a potential move toward Rs 2,900-3,140 in the short-to-medium term. With the daily RSI above 70, there is clear buying interest. However, investors should watch the Rs 2,240-2,100 support zone, as a break below this could trigger profit-taking. We remain bullish on the stock, provided the trend holds.

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Vodafone Idea | Buy | Target Price: Rs 16-18 | Stop Loss: Rs 12.50
Vodafone Idea has shown a strong recovery from its April 2026 lows, forming a constructive 'higher top, higher bottom' candlestick pattern. With improved ARPU and 5G expansion, the stock has hit 52-week highs near Rs 15-16, which is a positive sign for the medium term. A breakout above Rs 16 could push the price toward Rs 18-20. Since the stock is trading above its 200-day EMA of Rs 11, the long-term outlook remains bullish, though we may see some short-term profit-taking with support at Rs 12-13. Overall, the stock maintains a positive bias for the medium term.


HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 780-840 | Stop Loss: Rs 695
HDFC Bank Ltd has stabilized at a base after correcting from its peak of Rs 1,020. The outlook is positive, with potential targets of Rs 780-840 for the short-to-medium term, supported by a key support zone of Rs 680-710. Additionally, the price is supported by the 20-day EMA at Rs 716, which adds short-term strength. Momentum indicators are recovering from oversold levels, signaling buying interest. Overall, the stock maintains a positive trend for the short-to-medium term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 8:11 AM IST
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