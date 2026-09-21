HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Welspun Corp: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss



Welspun Corp | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,900-3,140 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,170

Welspun Corp Ltd has maintained a positive 'higher top, higher bottom' trend since March 2026, recently hitting a 52-week high of Rs 2,785. This suggests a potential move toward Rs 2,900-3,140 in the short-to-medium term. With the daily RSI above 70, there is clear buying interest. However, investors should watch the Rs 2,240-2,100 support zone, as a break below this could trigger profit-taking. We remain bullish on the stock, provided the trend holds.

Advertisement



Vodafone Idea | Buy | Target Price: Rs 16-18 | Stop Loss: Rs 12.50

Vodafone Idea has shown a strong recovery from its April 2026 lows, forming a constructive 'higher top, higher bottom' candlestick pattern. With improved ARPU and 5G expansion, the stock has hit 52-week highs near Rs 15-16, which is a positive sign for the medium term. A breakout above Rs 16 could push the price toward Rs 18-20. Since the stock is trading above its 200-day EMA of Rs 11, the long-term outlook remains bullish, though we may see some short-term profit-taking with support at Rs 12-13. Overall, the stock maintains a positive bias for the medium term.



HDFC Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 780-840 | Stop Loss: Rs 695

HDFC Bank Ltd has stabilized at a base after correcting from its peak of Rs 1,020. The outlook is positive, with potential targets of Rs 780-840 for the short-to-medium term, supported by a key support zone of Rs 680-710. Additionally, the price is supported by the 20-day EMA at Rs 716, which adds short-term strength. Momentum indicators are recovering from oversold levels, signaling buying interest. Overall, the stock maintains a positive trend for the short-to-medium term.