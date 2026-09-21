Welspun Corp stock in focus as arm wins 'large' order from Saudi Aramco  

Welspun Corp said in an exchange filing that its Saudi-listed associate, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), has entered into a contract with Saudi Aramco for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes. EPIC has made a similar disclosure to the Saudi stock exchanges.

The contract is valued at 771 million Saudi Riyal, which translates to nearly Rs 2,000 crore. The order has a six-month execution period, with its financial impact expected to be recognised from the fourth quarter of FY27 through the first quarter of FY28.

EPIC is one of Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturers of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. The company operates fully integrated manufacturing facilities and has a track record of executing large-scale projects within stipulated timelines and quality standards. Its strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia positions it as a key supplier supporting the country's infrastructure and energy development under Vision 2030.

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The latest order comes about a month after Welspun Corp secured its largest-ever order worth $1.8 billion, or nearly Rs 17,200 crore, for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the US. Following that win, the company's consolidated order book reached a record Rs 42,100 crore, equivalent to around $4.4 billion.

Welspun Corp has set a revenue target of Rs 20,000 crore for FY27 and expects EBITDA to reach Rs 2,850 crore during the year.

The stock has delivered a strong run in 2026, gaining around 232% so far this year, making the latest order announcement another key development for investors tracking the company's growth outlook and expanding international order pipeline.

Welspun Corp Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel products and plastic products. The company is engaged in the business of production and coating of high-grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils. It is a service provider of welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.