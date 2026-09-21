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Welspun Corp stock in focus as arm wins 'large' order from Saudi Aramco  

Welspun Corp stock in focus as arm wins 'large' order from Saudi Aramco  

WELCORP2,660.10(8.12%)

Welspun Corp share price today: Welspun Corp  stock ended 8% higher at Rs 2657.70 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 2460.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 70,107 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 21, 2026 8:46 AM IST
Welspun Corp stock in focus as arm wins 'large' order from Saudi Aramco  The latest order comes about a month after Welspun Corp secured its largest-ever order worth $1.8 billion, or nearly Rs 17,200 crore, for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the US.

Welspun Corp share price today: Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd are in focus on Monday, September 21, after the company's associate company secured a fresh order from Saudi Aramco for the manufacture and supply of steel pipes.

Welspun Corp  stock ended 8% higher at Rs 2657.70 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 2460.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 70,107 crore.

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Welspun Corp said in an exchange filing that its Saudi-listed associate, East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), has entered into a contract with Saudi Aramco for the manufacturing and supply of steel pipes. EPIC has made a similar disclosure to the Saudi stock exchanges.

The contract is valued at 771 million Saudi Riyal, which translates to nearly Rs 2,000 crore. The order has a six-month execution period, with its financial impact expected to be recognised from the fourth quarter of FY27 through the first quarter of FY28.

EPIC is one of Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturers of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. The company operates fully integrated manufacturing facilities and has a track record of executing large-scale projects within stipulated timelines and quality standards. Its strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia positions it as a key supplier supporting the country's infrastructure and energy development under Vision 2030.

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The latest order comes about a month after Welspun Corp secured its largest-ever order worth $1.8 billion, or nearly Rs 17,200 crore, for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the US. Following that win, the company's consolidated order book reached a record Rs 42,100 crore, equivalent to around $4.4 billion.

Welspun Corp has set a revenue target of Rs 20,000 crore for FY27 and expects EBITDA to reach Rs 2,850 crore during the year.

The stock has delivered a strong run in 2026, gaining around 232% so far this year, making the latest order announcement another key development for investors tracking the company's growth outlook and expanding international order pipeline.

Welspun Corp Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel products and plastic products. The company is engaged in the business of production and coating of high-grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils. It is a service provider of welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026 8:38 AM IST
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