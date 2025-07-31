Ambuja Cements Q1 FY26 profit rises 24% YoY; stock reacts

Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements Ltd on Thursday reported a robust 23.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), posting Rs 969.66 crore compared to Rs 783.18 crore in the same period last year. The strong performance was driven by higher volumes, improved efficiency and a growing focus on premium products.

Revenue from operations surged 23.45 per cent YoY to Rs 10,244.11 crore as against Rs 8,292.10 crore reported in Q1 FY25. The company's EBITDA rose 53 per cent YoY to Rs 1,961 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 19.1 per cent.

Ambuja's cement capacity currently stands at 104.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), with the company reaffirming its target of reaching 118 MTPA by March 2026. It also commissioned 57 MW of wind power during the quarter, taking its total renewable energy capacity to 473 MW.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director & CEO of Ambuja Cements, said, "Our Q1 results are more than numbers – they reflect a vibrant mood, a transformation narrative rooted in speed, scale and sustainability. As we march towards a 140 MTPA ecosystem by FY28, we remain focused on reimagining cement as a solutions-driven, customer-centric business."

The company also highlighted its strong balance sheet, with a net worth of Rs 66,436 crore.

Meanwhile, Ambuja Cements shares slipped 2.52 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 602.70 after the earnings were declared.