Tremors in TMC? Partha Chatterjee claims Mamata 'overlooked corruption', says THIS on Abhishek

West Bengal politics | Not all is well within the rank and file of the Trinamool Congress after the debacle in the West Bengal assembly elections. Veteran leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee has gone ballistic against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Chatterjee said, "Mamata Banerjee overlooked all corruption. And both Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee are responsible for such a result." He added that the high command got "detached from the masses" and the party was unable to accept the people's verdict after May 4.

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Commenting on Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC veteran said that he tried to change the political culture of the TMC. "The way Abhishek Banerjee attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the campaign was not acceptable. It goes against Bengal's political culture. It was derogatory, but the party did not stop him."

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Furthermore, he accused Mamata of turning the TMC into a political training ground for Abhishek. "The party cannot be a place for someone's grooming. One cannot become a leader in a single day. He should come through the struggle by enjoying the trust and confidence of the people."

Abhishek Banerjee's rise in the party has also been a source of agony for many senior leaders. He was inducted into the party by Mamata in 2011 as the national president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress.

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In June 2021, he was appointed the party's national general secretary and is currently the party's leader in the Lok Sabha.

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The development comes at a time when nearly 100 councillors have either resigned or distanced themselves from the TMC as internal tensions peaked following the TMC's defeat in the 2026 assembly polls.

Besides this, several TMC MLAs and MPs attended a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, sparking fears of possible defections.

A wave of resignations within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation weakened its functioning. BJP leaders hinted that the Kolkata civic polls could be held earlier than expected.

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In another blow to Mamata Banerjee, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned from all organisational posts in the party after quitting as the party's Barasat district president. Her resignation came hours after attending an administrative meeting chaired by Banerjee.

Taking a swipe at Kalyan Banerjee, she wrote, "It is not meaningful to hold a position where the indecent behaviour of another uneducated, rude party MP towards a woman MP cannot be stopped, or the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership cannot be obtained."

She raised concerns over "criminalisation" within the party, while accusing the I-PAC of influencing the TMC's operations.

"Similarly, multiple disturbing allegations involving I-PAC (IPAC), including the influence of various individuals and groups, have troubled me continuously," she said in the letter. "I believe that if opaque and undemocratic influences gradually dominate the organisation instead of a democratic political culture, it cannot be considered beneficial for the party’s ideals and traditions."