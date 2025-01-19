scorecardresearch
Angel One to Havells India: Major stocks trading ex-dividend this week. Here's what you need to know

The ex-dividend date marks when a stock begins trading without the value of its upcoming dividend. Shareholders listed by the record date qualify for the payout

Dividend stocks are set to take center stage next week as shares of major companies, including Angel One Ltd, Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd, Havells India Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Mastek Ltd, and Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd, will trade ex-dividend starting Monday, January 20. 

This activity, outlined by data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), signals a critical week for dividend-focused investors.

Key ex-dividend stocks

  • Angel One Ltd will trade ex-dividend on January 21, offering an interim dividend of ₹11 per share.
  • Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd follows on January 22, with a dividend of ₹1 per share.
  • Havells India Ltd joins the list on the same day, declaring ₹4 per share as an interim dividend.
  • On January 24, Mastek Ltd will trade ex-dividend, offering ₹7 per share, alongside Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd and Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, which have also announced interim dividends.

Corporate actions beyond dividends

Additional corporate actions to note include bonus issues and stock splits:

  • B. N. Rathi Securities Ltd has declared a 1:1 bonus issue, set to trade ex-bonus on January 24, and announced a stock split, reducing its face value from ₹10 to ₹5.
  • Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd and Nava Ltd will undergo stock splits, trading ex-split on January 20, with Insolation Energy Ltd scheduled for January 24, reducing its face value from ₹10 to ₹1.

The ex-dividend date marks when a stock begins trading without the value of its upcoming dividend. Shareholders listed by the record date qualify for the payout. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 19, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
