Anil Ambani, son Jai Anmol seek 'public shareholder' status: What next for RPower, Infra stocks?

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd. and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd., both led by Anil Ambani, could see significant price action after the companies announced a major shift in their shareholding structure.

Group Chairman Anil Ambani and his son Jai Anmol Ambani have reportedly submitted applications to step down from their roles as “promoters,” seeking reclassification as “public shareholders.”

The move, approved by the boards of both companies, marks a significant change in the Ambani family’s association with the two entities, as per disclosures made on Friday.

Anil Ambani and Jai Anmol currently hold shares in both companies but fall well within the regulatory limits for reclassification.

According to September 2024 data: In Reliance Infrastructure, Anil Ambani holds 1,39,437 shares, while Jai Anmol owns 1,25,231 shares. In Reliance Power, Anil Ambani owns 4,65,792 shares, and Jai Anmol holds 4,17,439 shares.

Both companies have filed for approvals from the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, ensuring compliance with SEBI’s Listing Regulations, specifically Regulation 31A, which governs promoter reclassification.

Under SEBI norms, promoters seeking reclassification must have voting rights not exceeding 10% of the company’s equity. The Ambanis’ move aligns with these guidelines. In 2024, a SEBI panel debated easing the limit to 25% to encourage corporate flexibility. However, the proposal was rejected, maintaining the 10% threshold.

This reclassification could reshape investor sentiment around Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, potentially influencing market dynamics for both entities. Reliance Power closed at ₹38.98, down 3.18% from its previous close, while Reliance Infrastructure ended at ₹292.15, up 1.78%.