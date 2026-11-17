Goldman Sachs upgraded Asian Paints Ltd to 'Neutral' from 'Sell'. Arnab Mitra of the global brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 2,575, implying 1 per cent upside. ICICI Securities' Navin Sahdeo upgraded Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd to 'Buy' from 'Add'. Sahdeo suggested a target of Rs 966 on the railway stock, even as its reported Q2 sales trailed analyst estimates.

Oswal Pumps Ltd's rating has been cut to 'Reduce' from 'Add', with a target price of Rs 210, implying 6.5 per cent potential downside.

Finolex Cables Ltd has seen its rating cut to 'Accumulate' from 'Buy' by Asian Markets Securities analyst Vidit Trivedi, with a target price of Rs 1,465, implying 17 per cent upside.

Haitong International Sigma Advanced, meanwhile, initiated coverage opn Sigma Advanced Systems Ltd with 'Overweight' rating and a target of Rs 1,044

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nomura maintained its 'Neutral' rating on Eicher Motors Ltd but cut its target price to Rs 8,022 from Rs 8,437. "We expect strong 13 per cent volume growth for RE over FY27-29F led by the new 250cc bike. While dealer checks indicate festive sales declined YoY due to lack of supply, demand pull is strong with waiting periods across models (Fig. 6). Our estimate of 15,000-20,000 per month for 250cc bike is optimistic considering the segment size," it said.