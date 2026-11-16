More gains are in the offing as investors rush into stocks trading at decade-low valuations, such as HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender; Reliance Industries, the nation’s most valuable company; and FMCG giant ITC Ltd. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), net sellers of Indian equities since calendar 2021, have poured $7.9 billion into mostly frontline counters so far in November, their highest-ever monthly rupee-linked inflow.

With overseas money pouring back into beaten-down blue chips and the bulls firmly back in the saddle, Indian equities could be gearing up for a fresh shot on record highs.

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Read More: Morgan Stanley sees Sensex rising 16% by Dec 2027; here's why

India versus the rest of the world

“What you are seeing now is a mean reversion in India versus the rest of the world,” said Arun Kejriwal, an investor with more than three decades of stock-picking experience. “The AI trade is also breaking up globally, and that money is coming into India, where valuations were rock-bottom.”

Typically, the Nifty rallies smartly after such effusive global inflows. FIIs such as Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch poured in $8.1 billion and $8.4 billion during November-December 2020, pushing the benchmark 22% higher over the following 10 months.

“Foreign funds are now shopping very aggressively for the same stocks they were selling in the past 12-14 months,” said Deven Choksey, Managing Director at D R Choksey Finserv Pvt Ltd. “This rally is dominated by large caps, and money is likely to keep coming into these stocks. There is huge under-ownership of blue chips because investors were earlier focused on small- and mid-cap counters.”

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Currently, the Nifty trades at 25,000 points, about 5.4% below its all-time high of 26,370. In October, the index had slipped to 15 times forward earnings for March 2027, a multi-year low, as investors dumped blue chips amid surging oil prices and a weakening rupee that dulled the allure of Indian equities. That was before Trump lost both the US Senate and House of Representatives in early November.

Watch | Stock Market Outlook: Key Triggers That Could Move Dalal Street

Indian markets now show every sign of surpassing their previous best, thanks to positive macro and high-frequency economic indicators, analysts say.

Earlier niggles stemmed from global geopolitical risks, which have now faded.

ABSENT AI!

Ironically, the misconduct of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, head of the top chipmaker, led to the puncturing of a multi-year global AI bubble on the Nasdaq and in South Korea’s KOSPI, Taiwan’s Taiex and Japan’s Nikkei indices. FIIs had sold Indian shares heavily because of the absence of an AI trade on Dalal Street.

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It is this same money that is now rotating back into Dalal Street. Adding to the buying frenzy are retail investors, whose monthly investment plans in domestic mutual funds held up the broader market over the past two years despite relentless selling by foreign funds.

“Retail investors’ systematic investment plans were the only reason our markets were able to weather this heavy selling storm,” said Dhirendra Kumar, Managing Director at fund tracking firm Value Research.

Kumar added that a similar FII exit during the 2008-09 global financial crisis had led to a massive correction in frontline indices. No such falls were seen this time; the Nifty’s drop was more an orderly correction in time and price.

More gains in 2027

There could be more equity gains in store for calendar 2027, analysts say, as investors latch on to the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with a strong macro balance sheet and a stable currency.

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Global rating agency Moody’s recently upgraded India’s FY2027 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.5%, citing strong consumption, rising investments, diversified oil purchases, resilience to oil price shocks and growing tax buoyancy.

“When you look at anaemic growth in nearly all parts of the globe, India is emerging as a beacon for investors. We have an expanding GDP, stock prices are affordable, and money will flow in. It is a terrific combination,” Kejriwal said.

