

Infosys | Buy | Target Price: Rs | Stop Loss: Rs 1,400-1,550 | Stop Loss: Rs 980

Infosys Ltd is showing signs of a potential technical reversal near the Rs 980–1,000 support zone, supported by its rising 200-month EMA, a possible double-bottom pattern and bullish divergence in the monthly RSI. After an extended correction from highs near Rs 2,000, the stock has shown buying interest around this long-term support. Investors could consider accumulating the stock in the Rs 1,140–1,190 range, with potential targets of Rs 1,400–1,550 over the next three to five months. A stop loss below Rs 980 on a closing basis is advised. Technical signals do not guarantee returns.

Recommended by: Monarch Networth Capital

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Apollo Tyres | Buy | Target Price: Rs | Stop Loss: Rs 550 | Stop Loss: Rs 360

Apollo Tyres Ltd is showing signs of a potential reversal after a correction from its recent highs, with the stock stabilising near a crucial weekly support zone of Rs 380–400. The broader trend remains positive, while recent price action suggests renewed buying interest and early signs of accumulation. The current market price of Rs 421 offers an entry opportunity, with additional accumulation on dips towards Rs 390–410. The stock faces immediate resistance at Rs 450, followed by Rs 485 and Rs 520. Investors can consider a six-to-nine-month holding period, with a potential target of Rs 550 and a stop loss at Rs 360 on a closing basis. Technical signals do not guarantee returns.

Recommended by: SMIFS

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Bharti Airtel | Buy | Target Price: Rs | Stop Loss: Rs 2,400-2,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,800

Bharti Airtel Ltd is showing signs of a potential continuation of its uptrend, supported by a multi-month triangle breakout, strength above the Ichimoku Cloud and rising 100-week EMA. The stock found support near Rs 1,750–1,770 before breaking above key resistance levels. Bullish RSI and MACD signals indicate strengthening momentum. Traders could consider accumulating the stock in the Rs 2,050–2,115 range, with potential targets of Rs 2,400–2,600 over the next three to four months. A stop loss below Rs 1,800 on a closing basis is advised. Technical indicators may change and do not guarantee returns.

Recommended by: Monarch Networth Capital