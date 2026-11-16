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Senco Gold shares plunge 8%; is there more pain ahead?

Senco Gold shares plunge 8%; is there more pain ahead?

SENCO311.70(8.13%)

EBITDA margin contracted 360 bps YoY to 2.9 per cent, significantly below the brokerage's estimate of 7 per cent and 6.5 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 5:33 PM IST
Senco Gold shares plunge 8%; is there more pain ahead?EBITDA declined 40 per cent YoY to Rs 60.1 crore, against MOFSL's estimate of Rs 140 crore.

Shares of Senco Gold Ltd slumped 8.09 per cent to settle at Rs 312.05 on Monday, despite the jewellery retailer reporting growth in adjusted profit after tax (APAT) and revenue for the September quarter (Q2 FY27). A sharp contraction in gross and EBITDA margins weighed on the company's quarterly performance, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

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MOFSL said Senco Gold's consolidated revenue increased 34 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,060 crore in Q2 FY27, surpassing its estimate of Rs 2,000 crore. The growth was supported by festive and wedding-related purchases.

APAT jumped 50 per cent YoY to Rs 64.2 crore, compared with the brokerage's estimate of Rs 50.1 crore. However, it was lower than the Rs 89.1 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q1 FY27).

The increase in APAT was driven by higher other income, which surged to Rs 122.1 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 17.8 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 15.3 crore in Q1 FY27.

However, the brokerage flagged a sharp deterioration in margins. Consolidated gross margin contracted 590 basis points (bps) YoY to 10.8 per cent, against MOFSL's estimate of 15.5 per cent and 15.6 per cent in Q1 FY27.

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"Margins were hit by higher gold exchange, competitive pressure, higher discounting and a prevailing hedging level of 40-50 per cent," MOFSL said, adding that quarterly margins continued to remain volatile.

EBITDA margin contracted 360 bps YoY to 2.9 per cent, significantly below the brokerage's estimate of 7 per cent and 6.5 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter.

Consequently, EBITDA declined 40 per cent YoY to Rs 60.1 crore, against MOFSL's estimate of Rs 140 crore.

What do technical charts suggest?

From a technical perspective, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Senco Gold is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 329. A daily close below the support of Rs 311 could trigger a fall towards Rs 292 level in the near term."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 5:33 PM IST
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