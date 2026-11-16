Senco Gold shares plunge 8%; is there more pain ahead?

APAT jumped 50 per cent YoY to Rs 64.2 crore, compared with the brokerage's estimate of Rs 50.1 crore. However, it was lower than the Rs 89.1 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q1 FY27).

The increase in APAT was driven by higher other income, which surged to Rs 122.1 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 17.8 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 15.3 crore in Q1 FY27.

However, the brokerage flagged a sharp deterioration in margins. Consolidated gross margin contracted 590 basis points (bps) YoY to 10.8 per cent, against MOFSL's estimate of 15.5 per cent and 15.6 per cent in Q1 FY27.

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"Margins were hit by higher gold exchange, competitive pressure, higher discounting and a prevailing hedging level of 40-50 per cent," MOFSL said, adding that quarterly margins continued to remain volatile.

EBITDA margin contracted 360 bps YoY to 2.9 per cent, significantly below the brokerage's estimate of 7 per cent and 6.5 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter.

Consequently, EBITDA declined 40 per cent YoY to Rs 60.1 crore, against MOFSL's estimate of Rs 140 crore.

What do technical charts suggest?

From a technical perspective, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "Senco Gold is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 329. A daily close below the support of Rs 311 could trigger a fall towards Rs 292 level in the near term."