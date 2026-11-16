Hindustan Oil Exploration shares zoom 35% in four sessions; what analysts say

On the earnings front, the company's consolidated net profit surged 568.79 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18.86 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 2.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations declined 53.35 per cent YoY to Rs 151.77 crore from Rs 325.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Analyst view

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock had rallied sharply over the past four trading sessions and broken above its recent high.

"However, valuations remain stretched at 67.7x PE against its one-year median of 29.5x. Investors can consider buying around Rs 200 for a short-term target of Rs 240–245, while maintaining strict risk management," Singh said.

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Meanwhile, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said Hindustan Oil Exploration's stock was bullish but overbought on daily charts, with the next resistance placed at Rs 240.

He advised investors to consider booking profits, cautioning that a close below the support level of Rs 200 could trigger a decline towards Rs 175 in the near term.