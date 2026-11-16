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Hindustan Oil Exploration shares zoom 35% in four sessions; what analysts say

Hindustan Oil Exploration shares zoom 35% in four sessions; what analysts say

HINDOILEXP212.66(10.53%)

On the earnings front, the company's consolidated net profit surged 568.79 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18.86 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 2.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 5:10 PM IST
Hindustan Oil Exploration shares zoom 35% in four sessions; what analysts sayThe stock has gained 35.49 per cent over the past four trading sessions.

Shares of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd extended their gains for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, surging 12.74 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 216.80.

The stock eventually settled 9.59 per cent higher at Rs 210.75. It has gained 35.49 per cent over the past four trading sessions.

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On the earnings front, the company's consolidated net profit surged 568.79 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18.86 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 2.82 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations declined 53.35 per cent YoY to Rs 151.77 crore from Rs 325.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Analyst view

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock had rallied sharply over the past four trading sessions and broken above its recent high.

"However, valuations remain stretched at 67.7x PE against its one-year median of 29.5x. Investors can consider buying around Rs 200 for a short-term target of Rs 240–245, while maintaining strict risk management," Singh said.

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Meanwhile, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said Hindustan Oil Exploration's stock was bullish but overbought on daily charts, with the next resistance placed at Rs 240.

He advised investors to consider booking profits, cautioning that a close below the support level of Rs 200 could trigger a decline towards Rs 175 in the near term.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 5:10 PM IST
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