"I would not mind that. I threw out the name of Tim Cook, but I would say that Jensen's reinstatement - I think he has learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that," Trump said when asked whether he supported Huang's return.

Trump earlier suggested former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a possible replacement for Huang at Nvidia. Cook stepped down as Apple's chief executive in September 2026 and now serves as its executive chairman.

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'I don't know that she was a Chinese spy'

Trump also appeared sceptical of allegations that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman reportedly linked to the Nvidia founder, was engaged in espionage.

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"I don't know that she (Alice Huang) is a Chinese spy. We'll determine that," the US President said.

He then questioned the tendency to suspect Chinese women of espionage. "Usually, what happens is that any woman coming to the country who's a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she's a spy. I don't know that she was a spy at all," Trump said.

The President acknowledged that Jensen Huang was dealing with difficulties in his personal life. "Jensen, obviously, has two things going. He has a family situation, which is a rough deal. What he wants to do is sell chips," Trump said.

The allegations have drawn attention from US lawmakers and intelligence agencies because of Nvidia's central role in the global artificial intelligence industry and the restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

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Nvidia founder's resignation triggers comeback campaign

Jensen Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its rise into one of the world's most valuable technology companies, resigned as CEO and board member last week following reports about his personal relationships.

Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while beginning the search for a permanent successor.

The controversy has also prompted a campaign calling for Huang's reinstatement.

An online petition supporting his return has attracted more than 175,000 signatures, with prominent technology figures, including Elon Musk, backing the effort.

'We prohibited him from selling Blackwell chips'

Trump also addressed Nvidia's business in China, defending restrictions on exports of advanced American semiconductors.

"What he wants to do is sell chips. We prohibited him from selling the important chips, the modern-day chips. But frankly, selling the other chips is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump said. "But we prohibited him very strongly from selling Blackwell and the various chips that are advanced."

Nvidia's Blackwell architecture powers some of its most advanced AI processors. Washington has restricted exports of cutting-edge chips to China over national security concerns.

Huang had previously pushed for greater access to the Chinese market, arguing that allowing American technology companies to compete there would help maintain US leadership in artificial intelligence.