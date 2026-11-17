Tata Sons had reportedly sought guidance from RBI on complying with regulations and this communication by the regulator makes it amply clear that Tata Sons may not have any other alternative.

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This development follows RBI's rejection of Tata Sons' application to surrender its core investment company registration back in September 2026.

It must be recollected that in 2022, RBI had released a list of NBFC-UL. This list included Tata Sons as a core investment company (CIC). In June 2026, the central bank released a new principle-based framework for NBFC classification, replacing the earlier parametric methodology used for determining upper layer NBFCs. A revised list of NBFC-UL based on the new framework on August 6 retained Tata Sons in the list.

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According to RBI regulations, all NBFCs classified as upper layer have to mandatorily list on stock exchanges. Tata Sons is the only unlisted entity remaining in the list.

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In the last few months, there has been a lot of tussle between the various trustees of Tata Trusts around the listing. Noel Tata, himself, is opposed to a listing.

Speaking recently at an event, Noel Tata had warned that a listing of Tata Sons could change Tata Sons' decades long business philosophy.

A day may come when there are 30,000-40,000 shareholders, and profits could become important than philanthropy, he had stated at the event.

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Importantly, a listing will open the doors for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to sell its stake in Tata Sons. The group has been in need of funds, and sees the little over 18% stake that it holds in Tata Sons as a key to unlocking much needed liquidity and therefore it has been batting for a listing for a long time.

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The latest communication from RBI will leave little doubt on the regulator's stance.