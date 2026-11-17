Bajaj Finance: The leading NBFC has closed its QIP issue on November 16 and approved the allotment of 11.41 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,025 per share, raising up to Rs 11,700 crore.

Adani Enterprises: Wind manufacturing division of Adani New Industries (ANIL) - Adani Wind- has started producing India's longest onshore wind turbine blades, measuring 91.2 metres, at its integrated manufacturing facility in Mundra, Gujarat. It has also secured certification for its MWL185-5.0 MW wind turbine platform, clearing the way for serial production.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The private insurance player firm has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through the issuance of subordinated NCDs on a private placement basis. The capital raising committee (CRC) approved the issuance of up to 47,500 rated, listed, unsecured, subordinated, redeemable, fully paid-up, and non-convertible debentures, each with a face value of Rs 1 lakh.

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BSE: The leading stock exchange said the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has approved the offer and sale of its BSE BANKEX Index Futures contract to investors in the US, following the successful completion of a 45-day expedited review process, subject to the applicable provisions of the US Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations.

Senco Gold: The jewellery player has delivered a record performance during the 41-day festive period from October 1 to November 11, 2026. It achieved highest-ever retail net sales value (NSV) of over Rs 2,426 crore during the Dhanteras and Diwali festive season. Despite significant volatility and elevated gold prices, the company registered a 26 per cent growth YoY.

Cipla: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, conducted search proceedings at the pharma player's office in Vikhroli, Mumbai, and its depot in Bhiwandi, Thane, on November 16. The search relates to the classification and exemption of an imported finished pharmaceutical product.

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SEAMEC: The marine services player has received a letter of award (LoA) worth $3.7 million, excluding GST, to Adsun Offshore Diving Contractors Pvt Ltd for providing diving-related services for an ONGC pipeline replacement project. The scope of work includes providing diving personnel, project equipment and diving consumables for various subsea activities under the project.

Urban Company: The new-age B2C service player has opened its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on November 16, with the floor price fixed at Rs 161.03 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price.

ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy company's subsidiary, ACME Greentech Sixteen, has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL) to set up a 220 MW solar project with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Sai Parenterals: The pharma company's wholly owned subsidiary SP Analytics shall acquire a majority stake in Hyderabad-based Bion Therapeutics India, a branded prescription formulations business. Upon completion of the transaction, Bion Therapeutics India will become a step-down subsidiary of Sai Parenterals. The transaction will be an all-cash deal.

Hero Motors: The recently listed auto ancillary player has executed a shareholders' agreement with UK-based Hewland Engineering, William Hewland and Siobhan Hewland to acquire 8,039 equity shares for GBP 0.60 million. Following the acquisition, its stake in Hewland Engineering will increase from 51 per cent to up to 90 per cent.

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Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has announced the signing of Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels in Banga, Punjab. The 42-room property will be operated under a franchise agreement. With this signing, its portfolio in Punjab will comprise three operational hotels and 11 upcoming properties.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects: The EPC and engineering player has received a work order worth Rs 131.10 crore from Northern Railway for the design and construction of a bridge in the Lucknow division of Uttar Pradesh.

SML Mahindra: The company board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,450 crore through a rights issue and fixed the issue price at Rs 3,506 per fully paid-up equity share. The entitlement ratio has been set at two fully paid-up rights equity shares for every seven equity shares held by eligible shareholders as of the record date of November 20.

Capri Global Capital: The shadow lender said its shareholders have approved raising funds of up to Rs 4,000 crore through equity shares, debt securities or any other securities or instruments.

Aegis Logistics: The logistics solutions player has closed its qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue on November 16, raising Rs 3,500 crore through the allotment of 2.89 crore equity shares to 33 eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), including Smallcap World Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, New World Fund and Nomura India at an issue price of Rs 1,210 per share.