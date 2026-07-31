Astra Microwave shares in focus on order win from HAL, check details 

The order relates to procurement of 122 (One Hundred and Twenty-Two) Nos. of AAAU and 121 (One Hundred and Twenty-One) Interface Frames for Uttam Radar.

The indigenous Uttam Radar, an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar developed for fighter aircraft, represents a significant milestone in India's defence modernisation efforts. The programme is central to the country's strategy of boosting self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reducing dependence on imported military systems, and strengthening the domestic aerospace and defence ecosystem.

Astra Microwave Products has continued to deliver strong financial performance, supported by rising defence demand and a healthy execution pipeline.

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For the March 2026 quarter, the company reported a 44.4% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 106 crore, compared with Rs 73.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 19.7% to Rs 488.2 crore from Rs 408 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 33.4%, up from 29.3% a year earlier, reflecting stronger operational efficiency.

For the full financial year FY26, Astra Microwave posted a 26% rise in net profit to Rs 192.97 crore, with annual revenue increasing Rs 11% to Rs 1,162.8 crore.

The company's robust earnings growth, combined with a steadily expanding defence order book, enhances revenue visibility and positions it well to capitalise on increasing opportunities arising from India's defence indigenisation initiatives.



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Astra Microwave Products is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil communication applications.