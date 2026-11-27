Avalon Technologies Ltd and Syrma SGS Technology Ltd shares rose in Friday's trade after global brokerage JPMorgan upgraded its ratings on both electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies to Neutral from Underweight, following a sharp correction in their share prices over the past two months. The brokerage, however, retained its earnings estimates and price targets for both companies, indicating that the upgrade reflects a change in its assessment of valuations rather than a stronger earnings outlook.

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The brokerage said the recent declines had largely priced in expectations of lower margins and higher capital expenditure for the electronics manufacturers. According to the Bloomberg report, Avalon Technologies shares had fallen 20% and Syrma SGS Technology shares 13% over the preceding two months, compared with an 11% gain in the Nifty 50 during the same period. The sharp underperformance prompted JPMorgan to reassess its earlier negative stance on both stocks.