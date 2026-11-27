Its two preferred telecom picks are Bharti Airtel Ltd and Bharti Hexacom Ltd



Jefferies is assuming the next tariff hike in April 2027 and expects sector revenues to grow at a 13 per cent CAGR over FY27-29 to $44 billion, with broadly stable market shares.

It noted that annualized sector revenues reached a new high of $35 billion in Q2FY27, up 8.5 per cent YoY, supported almost equally by subscriber growth (4.1 per cent YoY) and ARPU expansion (up 4.3 per cent YoY).

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"Sustained high-single-digit growth in the absence of tariff hikes provides comfort on the sector's underlying growth trajectory, supported by continued premiumization and subscriber additions," it said.

Vodafone Idea: Stabilization signs

Jefferies said VIL is showing early signs of stabilization even as the competitive pressures remained. It noted that that VIL's Q2 revenues increased 2 per cent YoY despite a 3 per cent decline in average active subscribers, supported by 5 per cent average revenue per user (ARPU) growth.

"Subscriber losses continued to moderate, pointing to a gradual improvement in its operating trajectory. However, revenue market share declined 55bps vs FY26 to 13 per cent, with 55 per cent of the incremental share loss concentrated in UP (E), West Bengal, MP and UP (W). VIL lost share in 18 of 22 circles and reported revenue declines in 7 of 22 circles, indicating that competitive pressures remain broad-based,"

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Jefferies said although a meaningful competitive recovery has yet to emerge at Vodafone Idea, improving subscriber trends provide early signs of operational stabilization.

Bharti Airtel ahead of peers

Jefferies said Bharti's ARPU growth remained ahead of peers, reflecting its continued focus on premiumization and quality subscriber additions. Its ability to consistently grow ahead of the industry reinforces its strong positioning across both urban and rural markets, Jefferies said.

"Continued market-share gains alongside stronger-than-industry revenue growth highlight Bharti's competitive positioning and ability to capitalize on ongoing sector premiumization," it said.

Target prices for telecom stocks

Jefferies has set a target of Rs 2,380 for Bharti Airtel, assigning a 13 times EV/Ebitda multiple to the India mobile business and a 13 times multiple to non-mobile.

"We value Bharti Hexacom at 14 times 12-month forward EV/Ebitda to arrive at our PT of Rs 2,080. Key risks include related party transactions impacting future

margins, further tariff hikes being delayed, lower quantum of tariff hikes, and intensifying competition," Jefferies said.

Jefferies valued Vodafone Idea at 20 times 12-mont forward EV/cash Ebitda to arrive at a targe of Rs 16. Key risks include continued subscriber losses, delays or

lower-than-expected tariff hikes and lack to secure the required equity infusion in FY30, it said.

Meanwhile, it suggested a target of Rs Rs 1,710 price target on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).