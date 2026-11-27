In contrast, Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.35 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 0.81 per cent.

Market expert Sudip Bandyopadhyay said large-cap stocks were among the first beneficiaries of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) returning to the Indian equity market, as foreign capital typically flows into larger companies initially. He expects the positive momentum to gradually extend to mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

"The first excitement was bound to happen in large-cap, and that's pretty much what has happened. Now, at some point in time, mid-caps will join the party, and at some stage, even small-caps will come," he told Business Today.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the market has been witnessing some profit booking at higher levels, with 26,000 acting as an immediate resistance for Nifty.

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As December approaches, FIIs' trading activity could be influenced by the holiday season following Thanksgiving. The recent market rally was supported by foreign investors turning net buyers. Their investment behaviour over the next two to three weeks will therefore be crucial in determining whether domestic equities can sustain current levels and move past the 26,000 mark, he also said.

"A gradual rise in crude oil prices is another concern that could weigh on market sentiment and contribute to profit booking. Investors are also keeping an eye on the RBI's upcoming monetary policy decision and the US Federal Reserve's policy signals," Bathini added.

"By and large, we are well-positioned at this point in time, as the earnings season has been good and there are hopes of geopolitical tensions cooling off. The market is expected to consolidate around current levels for a while, and going forward, we could see a surprise pre-Budget rally," he further stated.

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VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, "The market is exhibiting resilience imparted mainly by sustained FII buying, supported by improving fundamentals. Since DIIs are receiving sustained fund flows, they too will have to buy to deploy the money. This institutional support from both FIIs and DIIs augurs well for the market. However, there are some concerns on the macro front."

Vijayakumar added, "Brent crude has again spiked above $96 due to increasing tensions in the Middle East. In the context of rising inflation in India, hardening of crude prices is negative news. Market participants will be keenly watching the message from the Fed and the RBI in December on the outlook for interest rates and economic growth. The new tariffs proposed by the Trump administration is another threat. In the context of these headwinds on the horizon, there is no room for a sustained rally in the market. A consolidation phase appears likely in the near term."