What is a bonus issue?

A bonus issue is when a company distributes free additional shares to existing shareholders based on how many shares they already own. The company funds this by converting its reserves or accumulated profits into share capital, increasing the number of shares held while keeping the total investment value roughly the same.

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Tech Mahindra share price

Shares of Tech Mahindra hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,869.20, with its market capitalisation nearing Rs 1.85 lakh crore. However, the stock remained range-bound during the day. The stock has jumped more than 43 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 1,304.25 over the last eight months. It is up nearly 30 per cent over the last six months.

According to data from the BSE website, this is Tech Mahindra’s second bonus issue and its first in more than 11 years. The company previously traded ex-bonus for a 1:1 bonus issue on March 19, 2015. Tech Mahindra shares traded ex-dividend in July (final dividend of Rs 36 per share) and October (interim dividend of Rs 15 per share) in the current calendar year.

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Tech Mahindra Q2 results

Tech Mahindra reported a 32.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 1,585.6 crore, while revenue increased 7.2 per cent YoY to Rs 16,180.2 crore in the September 2026 quarter. Its EBIT increased 40.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,387.1 crore, while margins improved by 280 basis points to 14.8 per cent for the quarter.

Tech Mahindra reported free cash flow of $135 million for the quarter, while its new deal wins came in at $1,023 million. This marked the fourth consecutive quarter of more than $1 billion in deal wins, taking the total deal wins over the last 12 months to $4.27 billion, up 34.8 per cent YoY.



Tech Mahindra: What charts suggest

Among the frontline IT counters, Tech Mahindra stands out as the top performer, trading close to its record highs. It has surpassed its multi-year resistance zone, breaking out of a broader ascending triangle pattern, Religare Broking said.

The stock is trading above its key moving averages, which are positively aligned, while momentum indicators reinforce the bullish bias. Considering the favourable technical setup, investors can initiate a long position in the stock within the mentioned range, the brokerage added, with a target price of Rs 1,980 and a stop-loss of Rs 1,790.

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Tech Mahindra: What analysts say

“We initiate coverage of India AI & Business Services with a positive sector view. Our core thesis is that the industry will not just survive AI disruption, but emerge from it with a fundamentally different operating model and a new hierarchy of winners and laggards,” Bernstein said in a note. The brokerage initiated coverage of Tech Mahindra with a ‘Market Perform’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,861.

“We expect Q3 to be a regular seasonally soft quarter. IT stocks are now reacting more to AI/anti-AI trades globally than to their fundamentals and performance. We expect Indian IT companies to rebound as GenAI proliferation increases. We remain positive on the sector,” Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a note, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on Tech Mahindra with a target price of Rs 1,950.