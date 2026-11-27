The government has been seeking to pass the constitutional amendment for some time. The proposal seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength from the existing 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures before the 2029 general election.

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What is delimitation?

Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies and reallocating seats in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies based on population. Under the Constitution, Lok Sabha seats are to be allocated to states in proportion to their population. Constituencies within each state should also have roughly equal populations to ensure fair representation.

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In simple terms, delimitation determines:

How many MPs a state will have in the Lok Sabha.

How many MLAs a state will have in its Legislative Assembly.

What is the need for delimitation?

Delimitation is required to ensure that electoral representation keeps pace with changes in population. Its main objectives are equal representation, fair allocation of seats, updated electoral boundaries, and constitutional requirements where Articles 81 and 82 provide for delimitation after every census.

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However, the allocation of seats was frozen based on the 1971 Census through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976. The 84th Amendment in 2001 extended the freeze until the publication of the first census after 2026.

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The freeze was intended to encourage states to pursue population stabilisation without fearing a reduction in their parliamentary representation.

How will delimitation change the formation of the Houses?

The proposed 2026 Bills could significantly change the composition and relative strength of Parliament and State Assemblies.

Lok Sabha will become larger: The maximum permissible strength of Lok Sabha will increase from 550 to 850. The maximum number of seats allocated to states will rise from 530 to 815. Seats allocated to Union Territories will increase from 20 to 35. If Lok Sabha expands from its current 543 seats to 815, it will have substantially more MPs.

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Representation among states will change: The proposed delimitation based on the 2011 Census will change the relative share of states in Lok Sabha. This means states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan will gain representation, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala will lose seats in relative terms.

Rajya Sabha will remain unchanged: The maximum strength of Rajya Sabha will remain unchanged at 250. If Lok Sabha expands to 815 seats, the Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha ratio will change from 2.2:1 to 3.3:1. This will increase Lok Sabha's relative influence in joint sittings of Parliament.

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Women's reservation could be implemented earlier: The 106th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023 provided for 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, linked to the first census after the Act's commencement. The proposed amendment removes this census-related requirement, potentially allowing women's reservation to be implemented without waiting for the 2027 Census-based delimitation.

What are the key features of the proposed delimitation?

The three Bills introduced in Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, seek to change the existing delimitation framework.

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The key features are:

1. Population-based representation: Seats in Lok Sabha will be allocated to states in proportion to their population, with constituencies across states having roughly equal populations.

2. Parliament's authority over the census: Parliament will be empowered to decide through legislation when delimitation takes place and which census will be used.

3. Use of the 2011 Census: The Delimitation Bill, 2026 provides that the latest published census available when the Delimitation Commission is constituted will be used. This means the next exercise will be based on the 2011 Census.

4. Expansion of Lok Sabha: The maximum strength of Lok Sabha will increase from 550 to 850 members, including up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

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5. Removal of the census-linked condition for women's reservation: The requirement under the 2023 Women's Reservation Act that reservation be based on the first census after its commencement will be removed.

6. New Delimitation Commission: The central government will constitute the Commission, comprising a chairperson who is or has been a Supreme Court judge, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, the State Election Commissioner of the concerned state, and the chairperson appointed by the central government.

7. Application to Union Territories: Separate provisions will extend similar changes to Puducherry, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

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