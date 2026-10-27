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₹1,000 note returns? PIB Fact Check dismisses viral social media claim

₹1,000 note returns? PIB Fact Check dismisses viral social media claim

The clarification comes amid recurring rumours about the reintroduction of the ₹1,000 denomination, which was withdrawn from circulation during the demonetisation exercise announced in November 2016

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 27, 2026 3:25 PM IST
₹1,000 note returns? PIB Fact Check dismisses viral social media claim₹1,000 Note With Temple Image Is Fake, PIB Clarifies

A viral claim circulating on social media about the introduction of a new ₹1,000 currency note featuring a temple image has been debunked by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit. The government has clarified that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new ₹1,000 banknote.

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The claim gained traction after images and videos allegedly showing the new currency note were shared across social media platforms. Some posts suggested that the note would soon enter circulation, prompting questions among users about a possible change in India's currency system.

However, PIB Fact Check dismissed the claim as fake and urged people not to believe or share unverified information. In a post on X, the fact-checking unit stated that the RBI had not announced issuing a new ₹1,000 note.

READ THIS: 'Fake': Govt dismisses reports suggesting banks asked to stock ATMs ahead of UPI fee rollout

What did PIB Fact Check say?

According to PIB Fact Check, the viral claim that a new ₹1,000 currency note has been issued is false. The government agency advised citizens to verify information through official sources before sharing claims related to currency and financial developments.

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The fact-checking unit also encouraged people to report suspicious content concerning the Central Government through its official channels. Citizens can contact PIB Fact Check through its WhatsApp helpline at +91 8799711259 or email factcheck@pib.gov.in.

Why was the ₹1,000 note withdrawn?

On November 8, 2016, the government announced the demonetisation of existing ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes as part of measures aimed at tackling counterfeit currency, black money and other financial irregularities. The old ₹1,000 notes subsequently ceased to be legal tender.

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ALSO READ: 'Misleading': ECI fact-checks Rahul Gandhi's Form 6 claim, cites SC ruling on Bihar SIR order

The ₹2,000 note was introduced following demonetisation but was later withdrawn from circulation through an RBI announcement in May 2023. The central bank clarified that ₹2,000 notes would continue to remain legal tender despite the withdrawal.

How can people verify currency-related claims?

The RBI publishes official announcements regarding banknotes, their designs and other currency-related developments on its website. Citizens should consult these notifications and PIB Fact Check updates rather than relying on viral images, forwarded messages or unverified social media posts.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 27, 2026 3:25 PM IST
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