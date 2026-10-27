₹1,000 note returns? PIB Fact Check dismisses viral social media claim

However, PIB Fact Check dismissed the claim as fake and urged people not to believe or share unverified information. In a post on X, the fact-checking unit stated that the RBI had not announced issuing a new ₹1,000 note.

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What did PIB Fact Check say?

According to PIB Fact Check, the viral claim that a new ₹1,000 currency note has been issued is false. The government agency advised citizens to verify information through official sources before sharing claims related to currency and financial developments.

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The fact-checking unit also encouraged people to report suspicious content concerning the Central Government through its official channels. Citizens can contact PIB Fact Check through its WhatsApp helpline at +91 8799711259 or email factcheck@pib.gov.in.

🚨 FAKE ₹1,000 NOTE ALERT! Several social media posts claim that a new ₹1,000 note has been issued. #PIBFactCheck ❌ This claim is fake. ✅ The @RBI has made no announcement regarding the issuance of a new ₹1,000 note. 🔸 Verify information through official sources and do not share unverified claims. 💡 Come across suspicious content related to the Central Government? Report it to @PIBFactCheck. 📲 +91 8799711259 📩 factcheck@pib.gov.in — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 27, 2026

Why was the ₹1,000 note withdrawn?

On November 8, 2016, the government announced the demonetisation of existing ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes as part of measures aimed at tackling counterfeit currency, black money and other financial irregularities. The old ₹1,000 notes subsequently ceased to be legal tender.

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The ₹2,000 note was introduced following demonetisation but was later withdrawn from circulation through an RBI announcement in May 2023. The central bank clarified that ₹2,000 notes would continue to remain legal tender despite the withdrawal.

How can people verify currency-related claims?

The RBI publishes official announcements regarding banknotes, their designs and other currency-related developments on its website. Citizens should consult these notifications and PIB Fact Check updates rather than relying on viral images, forwarded messages or unverified social media posts.