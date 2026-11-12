Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
CleanMax signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for Rs 50,000-crore clean energy project

CleanMax signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for Rs 50,000-crore clean energy project

CLEANMAX1,305.30(4.05%)

The investment plan includes 3 GW of renewable energy capacity through wind and solar projects, along with 1 GW of pumped hydro storage capacity over the next five years.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 4:47 PM IST
CleanMax signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh for Rs 50,000-crore clean energy projectCleanMax shares closed at Rs 1,311.35 on Thursday, rising 4.39% from their previous close of Rs 1,256.25.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to invest nearly Rs 50,000 crore in an integrated clean energy complex in the state. The proposed development will include renewable energy generation, pumped storage and power infrastructure to support a 2 GW green compute factory being developed in collaboration with AI cloud provider Neysa.

Advertisement

The investment plan includes 3 GW of renewable energy capacity through wind and solar projects, along with 1 GW of pumped hydro storage capacity over the next five years. The facilities will supply power to the proposed compute factory in Kurnool district, with CleanMax responsible for developing the generation, storage and distribution infrastructure. Neysa will anchor the facility with 1 GW of IT load.

CleanMax shares closed at Rs 1,311.35 on Thursday, rising 4.39% from their previous close of Rs 1,256.25. The stock touched a high of Rs 1,342.20 during the session, while its low stood at Rs 1,256.25.

CleanMax's Andhra Pradesh project: Key details

According to the company's November 12 announcement, the projects will be developed in phases, with at least 1.5 GW of renewable energy capacity proposed to be commissioned by 2029. The integrated model will combine wind and solar generation with battery energy storage systems (BESS) and pumped storage to balance electricity supply and meet the compute facility's round-the-clock power requirements.

Advertisement

CleanMax will also develop its own power distribution network for the compute park. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) owned and operated by the company will apply to the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) for a distribution licence to supply electricity within the facility.

The compute factory is being developed in partnership with Neysa, which will use the facility to support its AI cloud infrastructure business. The company said the project would use direct-to-chip cooling technology to limit water consumption, with water requirements met through industrial allocations made by the local administration.

What CleanMax said about the project

Commenting on the development, Kuldeep Jain, Founder and Managing Director of CleanMax, said, "Compute is becoming one of the largest new sources of power demand, and it needs clean energy that is available every hour of the day."

Advertisement

He added that the company was planning an integrated model in Andhra Pradesh, bringing together generation, storage and distribution around the requirements of the compute facility. Jain also cited the state's clean energy policy framework and wind and solar resources as factors supporting the proposed investment.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more