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Did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s daughter know about his China ‘spy’ affair? Viral video sparks debate

Did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s daughter know about his China ‘spy’ affair? Viral video sparks debate

The controversy has also sparked social media claims about Huang’s business dealings in China, particularly over the sale of advanced AI chips to Chinese entities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 4:48 PM IST
Did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s daughter know about his China ‘spy’ affair? Viral video sparks debateHuang admitted in an email to Nvidia employees on November 8 that he had cheated on his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang.

A video from a Taiwan restaurant showing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kissing Alice Huang on the cheek has put his family’s role in the affair under fresh scrutiny. Huang’s daughter, Madison Huang, is seen taking pictures of her father and Alice during the May 2025 dinner, months before he admitted to having an affair with her.

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The footage shows Jensen with his arm around Alice’s waist before leaning in to kiss her on the cheek. Madison, who is also a senior director at Nvidia, is seen photographing the two.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Madison’s then-fiance, Nico Caprez, was also present at the dinner. Madison was reportedly seen interacting closely with Alice and taking pictures of other people at the restaurant.

What social media users are saying

The video, which is now circulating on social media, has led to questions about how much Huang’s family knew about his relationship with Alice.

Some users pointed to Madison’s interaction with Alice and the ease with which she appeared to photograph the couple.

"Rumour has it that Jensen Huang parents knew too. They wouldn’t let him get divorced. So he said that children raised by Asian parents need to see a therapist, no matter how old they are," one user commented.

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Another user wrote, "It’s not that Huang is bold, but that everyone already knows, including Huang’s family. Everyone tacitly accepts this relationship."

Don't Miss: Jensen Huang row: Alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang is in Beijing, says report

An X user offered a similar interpretation, saying, "Simply put, the affair was already semi-open and his wife must have known.... Jensen gotta admit now only because the US govt is on his tail."

Another user claimed, "This is an open secret that everyone around him, including his family, has long known about."

Questions around Nvidia’s China business

The controversy has also sparked social media claims about Huang’s business dealings in China, particularly over the sale of advanced AI chips to Chinese entities.

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One post questioned claims that Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, acted as an intermediary between Huang and Beijing.

Megaspeed purchases computing resources, including advanced chips, and resells computing capacity to clients reportedly including Alibaba.

Must Read: Alice Huang allegedly helped secure $7.5 billion in Nvidia AI GPU imports: Report

The post suggested that the $4.8 billion in chip orders being discussed were ultimately linked to Alibaba, rather than Alice Huang herself, raising questions about the intended destination of the advanced processors.

Huang admitted affair on November 8

Huang admitted in an email to Nvidia employees on November 8 that he had cheated on his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang.

Following the admission, Huang reportedly lost $7.4 billion in wealth within 30 minutes of trading on Monday. His net worth fell from $162.2 billion to $154.7 billion during the first half-hour of trading, according to Forbes.

The decline pushed him down two places, from eighth to 10th on Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings.

Amid the growing scrutiny, Nvidia has also launched an investigation into whether its CEO was targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation. The company has maintained that it continues to have confidence in his leadership.

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 4:48 PM IST
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