Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top 5 workstation laptops to buy

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top 5 workstation laptops to buy

Amazon is offering exciting discounts from several brands, including Asus, HP, Lenovo, and others. Here are the top 5 workstation laptops you can buy at this sale.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 9, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top 5 workstation laptops to buy Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Amazon Great Freedom Sale has kicked off, bringing massive deals and discounts on electronic products across smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and other devices. However, if you’re planning to buy a workstation laptop at a reasonable price, then Amazon is offering exciting discounts from several brands, including Asus, HP, Lenovo, and others. Here are the top 5 workstation laptops you can buy at this sale.

Advertisement

Amazon sale: Top 5 laptop deals 

HP OmniBook 5: The laptop comes with a 14-inch 2K OLED display, offering a promising viewing experience. For performance, it is powered by the Snapdragon X1-26-100 processor paired with 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB internal storage. The HP OmniBook originally retails for Rs 88,225. However, you can get it for just Rs 78,990 during the Amazon sale.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16: This laptop features a 16-inch WUXGA display, perfect for work and content viewing. It is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and an integrated Intel Graphics card, offering powerful performance for professionals handling demanding applications and multitasking. Lenovo ThinkBook 16 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 89,990.

Advertisement

ASUS Vivobook 15: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display, backlit chiclet keyboard with num-key, Microsoft 365 Basic with 100GB Cloud Storage, and much more. For performance, the ASUS Vivobook 15 is powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H Processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs 63,990.

HP 14: Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, this laptop comes with 24GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, delivering smooth performance for multitasking and productivity. It sports a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display with Intel Arc Graphics and runs Windows 11 Home. The HP 14 will be available at an effective price of just Rs 80,990.

ASUS Zenbook 14: The laptop is backed by an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H chipset with Intel AI Boost NPU, alongside 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It features a 3K OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate for sharp visuals and fluid scrolling, while Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024, and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic plan round out the package. Lastly, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,17,990.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 9, 2026 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more