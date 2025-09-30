Bharat Electronics: BEL stock rises on Rs 1,092 crore defence orders; key details

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) climbed in Tuesday’s trade after the company announced fresh orders worth Rs 1,092 crore across key defence segments.

On Tuesday, BEL shares surged as much as 1.5 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 406.30 on the BSE, up from Tuesday’s close of Rs 400.05. By 09:46 am, the stock was trading 0.75 per cent higher at Rs 403.05, valuing the company at Rs 2.94 lakh crore.

In a stock exchange filing dated September 29, BEL said it has secured additional orders. “Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs 1,092 crore since the last disclosure on 16th September 2025,” the company said.

The orders cover a wide range of defence technologies, including electronic warfare (EW) system upgrades, defence network modernisation, tank sub-systems, transmit-receive (TR) modules, communication equipment, electronic voting machines (EVMs), as well as spares and services.

This follows BEL’s earlier announcement on September 16, when it disclosed new orders worth Rs 712 crore. At the time, the company said major deals included “IT infra and cyber security solutions, ESM systems, blockchain solution platforms, communication equipment, spares and services”

From a technical perspective, BEL shares are trading above key moving averages. The 50-day simple moving average (SMA) stands at Rs 387.5, while the 200-day SMA is placed at Rs 337.3, both below the current market price, Trendlyne data suggests.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.3, indicating mid-range momentum. However, the Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 70.4, suggesting the stock is in the overbought zone. The stock also carries a one-year beta of 1.2, reflecting very high volatility.