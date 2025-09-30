Bharat Electronics shares in focus today on securing defence orders worth Rs 1,092 crore

Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the Navratna defence public sector undertaking,are in focus today after the aerospace and defence firm said it has secured additional defence orders worth ₹1,092 crore since its last disclosure earlier in the month.

Shares of BEL closed 1.05% higher at Rs 400.05 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 395.90. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.92 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The new contracts encompass a variety of defence requirements, including upgrades to electronic warfare systems, enhancements to defence networks, tank sub-systems, transmit/receive modules, communication equipment, electronic voting machines, as well as associated spares and services.

These orders add to BEL’s growing portfolio and reflect continued demand for its technology and equipment across the defence sector. As of April 1, BEL’s order book position was ₹71,650 crore, and order inflows since the start of the financial year have reached ₹7,348 crore, representing 27% of its order inflow guidance for the year, which excludes a separate quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles order worth ₹30,000 crore.

The company’s solid order inflow and robust order book position are seen as important factors in sustaining its financial trajectory for the current year. BEL has already disclosed significant orders since the start of the new financial year, and the pace of its business execution has been highlighted as a key driver in revenue and margin performance. Market analysts are likely to monitor BEL’s progress as it approaches its annual order inflow target and continues to deliver on high-value defence projects.

Advertisement

For the June quarter, BEL’s revenue rose 5.2% year-on-year to ₹4,417 crore. However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 32.2% to ₹1,240.4 crore, surpassing expectations of ₹1,178 crore. The EBITDA margin notably expanded by nearly 600 basis points to 28.1% from 22.3% last year, exceeding the anticipated 24.5%.