Biocon shares closed at Rs 364.90 on Thursday, up 2.43% or Rs 8.65 from their previous close of Rs 356.25. The stock opened at Rs 358.45 and touched a high of Rs 367.70 and a low of Rs 357.30 during the session.

The Brazilian approval follows recent regulatory milestones for Biocon's biosimilar Pertuzumab in other major markets. The drug has also received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and marketing authorisation from the European Commission.

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Biocon said it was the first biosimilar Pertuzumab to be approved under the European Medicines Agency's new tailored clinical approach.

The Brazil approval is particularly significant for the company's existing 10-year PDP partnership with Bionovis and Bahiafarma. Through the consortium, the partners have an opportunity to supply locally manufactured biosimilar Pertuzumab to Brazil's public healthcare market.

Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer for Emerging Markets and Head of Global API and Global Business Development at Biocon, said, "The approval highlighted the company's scientific and regulatory capabilities and the growing strength of its global oncology portfolio."

He added that it would help advance the partnership and expand access to an affordable, high-quality biologic therapy for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer in Brazil.