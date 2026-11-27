Biocon Ltd are in focus on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced that its biosimilar Pertuzumab, marketed under the brand name Hertuzo, has received approval from Brazil's health regulator, ANVISA, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. The approval was secured through its local partner Bionovis and builds on the company's 10-year partnership with Bionovis and Bahiafarma under Brazil's Productive Development Partnership (PDP) programme.
The approval covers the use of Hertuzo for certain patients with HER2-positive breast cancer across multiple disease stages, in accordance with the indications cleared by ANVISA. Hertuzo is a biosimilar of Perjeta, a reference biological medicine. Biocon said the approval was based on the totality of evidence from a comprehensive comparability assessment demonstrating biosimilarity to the reference product.