Mahanadi Coalfields: The Coal India subsidiary shall make its stock market debut on Friday, November 27 after the company raised a total of Rs 8,981.12 crore from its IPO which was sold for Rs 136 apiece with a lot size of 110 equity shares between November 19-23. The issue was overall subscribed 1.52 times with more than 6.41 lakh applications.

International Gemmological Institute: A entity- BCP Asia II Topco- plans to sell 67.16 lakh shares, representing approximately 1.55 per cent stake in the company, through block deals. The stake sale will be completed in one or more tranches within seven trading days from November 25. Following this sale, the promoter group's shareholding shall decline below 75 per cent levels.

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Tata Group Companies: Shares of Tata Group companies will be in focus on Friday after Vijay Singh wrote to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an urgent inquiry into the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust's (SDTT) plan to sue Tata Sons. The development comes amid an ongoing dispute over Tata Sons' leadership.

Tata Motors PV: S&P Global Ratings on Thursday downgraded Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC (JLR) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-’, with the ratings agency expecting the British luxury carmaker to report an adjusted free operating cash flow (FOCF) outflow of about £1.4 billion in fiscal 2027, ending March 31, 2027. S&P assigned a stable outlook to JLR.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma player has received a complete response letter (CRL) from the USFDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for saroglitazar. The letter relates to the USFDA's ongoing review of the company's plan to address observations made during an inspection of its Moraiya facility in October 2026.

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HEG: The graphite electrode player, formerly known as HEG Graphite, is set to list on the bourses on Friday, November 27, following its corporate restructuring. The core graphite electrode operations were demerged into the newly listed entity.

Urban Company: The new-age services player has entered the residential air conditioner market with the launch of Native Ultra and Native Ultra Air, expanding its Native portfolio of smart home products. Pre-bookings opened on November 26 and are available exclusively through the Urban Company app. Prices start at Rs 55,499, with assisted buying also available.

Brainbees Solutions: The parent company of FirstCry and Alok Birla-promoted Swara Baby Products, a manufacturer of diapers and sanitary napkins, will open their maiden public offering worth Rs 800 crore for subscription on December 2.

Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts: The hospitality player has signed agreements to manage two luxury resorts in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, adding 160 rooms to its portfolio as it expands into the island destination. The two properties, located in Sri Vijaya Puram and Shaheed Dweep, will be managed by The Leela for the Sheeraj Group under hotel management agreements.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The Kolkata-based railway player has received an order worth Rs 55.63 crore from Utkal Alumina International Ltd for the manufacture and supply of 108 wagons. The order comprises BTAPM1 and BVCM wagons and is scheduled to be executed by September 30, 2027. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity.

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Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The hospitality player has received a letter of award from the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, to develop, operate and maintain a five-star business hotel with a minimum of 120 rooms in New Shillong Township under a 60-year concession. The hotel will operate under the company's brand.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable energy solutions player has received a letter of award (LoA) for a turnkey project involving the supply of modules and execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works for a total capacity of 120 MWp.

Ashiana Housing: The NBFC's joint venture entity, Kairav Developers, has acquired 9.57 acres of land near Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR) for a senior living project with an estimated sales potential of Rs 1,100 crore. The land, acquired through an outright purchase, is located at Village Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu.

Exide Industries: The auto ancillary has invested nearly Rs 250 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), through a subscription to its equity share capital on a rights basis. With this investment, the company's total investment in EESL has increased to Rs 5,602.23 crore.

ABS Marine Services: The shipping services player company has received a notification of award (NoA) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the charter hire of its platform supply vessel 'Emerald' for a period of three years. The contract is valued at Rs 120.14 crore.