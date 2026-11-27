Tata Chemicals Ltd held a 2.53 per cent stake in Tata Sons, while Tata Investment Corporation Ltd held 0.08 per cent. Tata Steel (3.06 per cent), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (3.06 per cent), Tata Power Company Ltd (1.65 per cent), Indian Hotels Company Ltd (1.11 per cent) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (0.43 per cent) also held stakes in the company, Bloomberg had recently reported. In total, seven listed Tata group companies held an 11.94 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

A majority of trustees at Tata Trusts, the group of charitable institutions that owns 66 per cent of Tata Sons, voted on Thursday to petition the Bombay High Court to challenge Chandrasekaran's five-year tenure extension, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter who did not wish to be named as the information is not public.

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The court hearing is scheduled for 3 pm in Mumbai on Friday, according to the report.

The decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran as chairman was taken on September 17.

According to Bloomberg, three of the five trustees - Noel Tata, his son Neville Tata and Bhaskar Bhat - voted in favour of seeking legal recourse on Thursday, while Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh dissented, the report said, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Representatives of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts did not offer any immediate comments.

Singh later reportedly approached the charity commissioner, alleging that Sir Dorabji Tata Trust had passed the resolution despite opposition from him and Srinivasan, according to a complaint seen by Bloomberg. Singh said his objection was not against pursuing a bona fide legal remedy but against the use of a public charitable trust and its resources in a manner that may impede Tata Sons' compliance with a binding requirement of the Reserve Bank of India, Bloomberg reported, citing the complaint.

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The lawsuit goes beyond challenging Chandrasekaran's reappointment and also seeks a broad ruling that could affect the board's decision-making on future matters, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.