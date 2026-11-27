

Prestige Estate Projects | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,980-2,060 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,720

Prestige Estate has decisively surpassed its long standing horizontal resistance around 1,800, accompanied by a significant surge in trading volumes and the formation of a bullish Marubozu candle, signalling strong buying interest. The breakout reinforces the positive outlook and indicates a potential continuation of the upward momentum. Additionally, the 21 EMA has crossed above the other key moving averages, highlighting strengthening short-term momentum. The broader chart structure remains robust, with a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows. Sustaining above the breakout zone could support further upside in the coming sessions.

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Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,070-4,150 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,580

MCX has registered a fresh all time high breakout above Rs 3,770, extending its prevailing bullish momentum. Earlier, the stock witnessed a decisive breakout above the horizontal resistance near Rs 3,470, followed by a healthy retracement towards the 21 EMA, where it attracted strong buying interest and resumed its upward trajectory. The subsequent recovery highlights sustained demand at lower levels and reinforces the positive outlook. The broader chart structure remains firmly bullish, with the price comfortably trading above all its key moving averages. Additionally, the RSI is hovering around 67, indicating strong momentum while leaving further room for upside.



Tata Consultancy Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,860-2920 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,490

TCS has witnessed a strong recovery following its breakout above the declining trendline resistance near Rs 2,350. The stock subsequently underwent a healthy retracement, successfully retested the breakout zone and rebounded sharply, reinforcing the positive outlook. The price is trading comfortably above all its key moving averages, indicating improving momentum. The broader chart structure remains constructive, with a clear formation of higher highs and higher lows, signalling a potential trend reversal. Additionally, the RSI is hovering around 68, reflecting strong buying momentum, while the MACD indicates bullish divergence, further supporting the positive technical outlook.