“One can never force a settlement,” the bench observed, according to Bar & Bench.

The trust holds a significant stake in auto parts maker Sona Comstar, which Sunjay chaired before his death on June 12, 2025.

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At Thursday’s hearing, senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing Rani, told the court that she had sought Rs 6,000 crore to settle her claims against the trust. Lawyers for Priya placed the value of the trust’s assets at around Rs 30,000 crore.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Priya, disputed Rani’s claim to the assets. Abhimanyu Bhandari, also representing Priya, argued that she was entitled to 60% of the trust’s assets, with the remaining 40% going to Sunjay’s children.

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Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Sunjay’s children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, said they were entitled to 24-26% of the assets.

Rani has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to have the RK Family Trust declared invalid. She alleges that assets inherited from her late husband, Sona Group founder Surinder Kapur, were transferred to the trust without her informed consent. Priya has sought dismissal of the suit.

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The Supreme Court had suggested mediation on April 27 while hearing Rani’s petition. On May 7, Chandrachud was appointed mediator after both sides agreed to explore a settlement. Following six sessions, the court allowed talks to continue on August 6 and listed the matter for November 26.

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On Thursday, Dave sought an early ruling on Rani’s application to preserve the trust’s assets. The Supreme Court indicated that the Delhi High Court should decide the application within a fixed timeframe.

