Q2 results

On September quarter results, MOFSL said the capital goods sector delivered a mixed performance. Overall ordering improved, particularly for product companies focused on electrification, data centres and the private sector.

"Ordering from the Middle East too ramped up sharply during 2QFY27. Strong starting order book and improved inflows led to healthy execution across our coverage universe. However, continued high raw material prices weighed on margins for companies where price hikes came with a lag. We expect the impact of higher raw material prices to continue for the next 1-2 quarters too, till we see the full impact of price hikes," the brokerage said.

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Sector valuations

MOFSL said sector valuations had corrected in recent months due to global AI-related risks and higher raw material prices.

"In such a scenario, we prefer companies where earnings are not at risk and valuations have come to reasonable levels. We prefer ABB, GE Vernova T&D and Bharat Electronics in the large-cap space and KPIL and KOEL in the mid-cap space. We continue to like Dixon in the EMS space," it said.

On Dixon, MOFSL said the company had gained market share in H1FY27 despite a declining smartphone market and retained its FY27 volume guidance of 33-34 million units. The company expects exports to start scaling up from 4QFY27, with Motorola and Transsion exports under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme expected at 3.5-4 million units and 5-6 million units in FY27 and FY28, respectively.

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"With delays seen in display manufacturing, we expect margins to improve only gradually. For Amber, the company expects to grow its room air conditioner (RAC) segment in line with the domestic RAC industry at 20-22 per cent in FY27, but cost pressure can dent overall margins by 50-100 basis points year-on-year," MOFSL said.

Capex broadening

MOFSL said private capex was broadening, with ABB India and Siemens India reporting strong inflows from data centres, metals, cement and buildings. Cummins India Ltd and Kirloskar Oil Engines were also seeing healthy genset demand from real estate, hospitality and manufacturing. Larsen & Toubro's share of the private sector in its domestic order book rose to 39 per cent from 30 per cent a year ago.

MOFSL said order conversion remained selective and expected private-sector ordering to improve gradually, subject to commodity price stability.