'Blinkit moment': Urban Company shares gained 8% today; here's why

It added that strong product-market fit, the company’s balance sheet and its execution track record support growth. UBS also said Urban Company’s focus on unit economics strengthens the growth outlook. It added that it expects InstaHelp to break even ahead of the company’s target and said the market is under-appreciating the opportunity for growth acceleration.

Urban Company's initial public offer (IPO) opened on September 10, 2025, and closed on September 12, 2025. The allotment was finalised on September 15, 2025, and the stock was listed on the BSE and NSE on September 17, 2025.

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On its stock market debut, Urban Company listed at Rs 162.25 on the NSE, a premium of 57.52 per cent over its issue price of Rs 103. On the BSE, it began trading at Rs 161, a premium of 56.31 per cent over the issue price. The stock remains in focus after UBS’s ‘buy’ call, its Rs 180 target price and its bullish view on the company’s growth prospects.