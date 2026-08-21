Google adds preferred sources to Search, and other personalisation features to Discover and News, giving users more control

Choose the publishers you want to see

One of the key additions is the new “Preferred Sources” button, which publishers can embed on their websites. When you select it, the website is added to your Preferred Sources on Google, while you are immediately taken back to the page you were reading.

Must Read: From Google to founder: How a safety net made a ₹3.3 crore exit possible to pick founder life

This means your favourite publications can appear more often in Google Search features such as Top Stories, AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google says users have already selected more than 600,000 unique sources.

For publishers, the feature offers a simpler way to stay connected with readers across Google. Publishers can access the button code through Google Search Central documentation.

Advertisement

Tell Discover exactly what you want

Google is also giving Discover a more conversational way to understand your interests. In the coming days, the Google app will let you use the three-dot menu on content to describe, in your own words, the topics or links you want to see more or less of.

Must Read: Google launches AI tools for NEET, JEE and GRE prep, makes subscriptions free for students

For example, you could ask for eco-friendly kitchen renovation ideas or weekend road-trip videos without camping. Discover will adjust the feed based on your requests and remember those preferences.

The idea is to let you change your interests in real time instead of relying only on existing recommendations.

Advertisement

More control over Google News audio briefings

Google News on Android is also getting more customisation for daily audio briefings. You can choose specific topics for your briefing, while Google will provide clear source attribution and links to the full articles.

Google says participating publishers in its news AI pilot programme can also provide deeper dives into important stories, giving you more ways to explore a topic beyond the audio summary.

Together, the changes are aimed at making Google's news and discovery products more personal, while giving publishers another way to help readers find and return to their content.