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Google adds preferred sources to Search, and other personalisation features to Discover and News, giving users more control

Google adds preferred sources to Search, and other personalisation features to Discover and News, giving users more control

Google is giving users more control over what they see across Search, Discover and Google News, while introducing new tools to help publishers strengthen direct connections with readers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 10:38 AM IST
Google adds preferred sources to Search, and other personalisation features to Discover and News, giving users more controlGoogle adds new personalisation tools to give users greater control over Search and News feeds.

Google introduced new personalisation features on August 20, designed to give you greater control over Search, Discover and Google News, while also helping publishers build stronger, more direct relationships with readers.

The company is making it easier for you to shape the kind of information you see across its platforms. 

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Choose the publishers you want to see

One of the key additions is the new “Preferred Sources” button, which publishers can embed on their websites. When you select it, the website is added to your Preferred Sources on Google, while you are immediately taken back to the page you were reading.

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This means your favourite publications can appear more often in Google Search features such as Top Stories, AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google says users have already selected more than 600,000 unique sources.

For publishers, the feature offers a simpler way to stay connected with readers across Google. Publishers can access the button code through Google Search Central documentation.

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Tell Discover exactly what you want

Google is also giving Discover a more conversational way to understand your interests. In the coming days, the Google app will let you use the three-dot menu on content to describe, in your own words, the topics or links you want to see more or less of.

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For example, you could ask for eco-friendly kitchen renovation ideas or weekend road-trip videos without camping. Discover will adjust the feed based on your requests and remember those preferences.

The idea is to let you change your interests in real time instead of relying only on existing recommendations.

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More control over Google News audio briefings

Google News on Android is also getting more customisation for daily audio briefings. You can choose specific topics for your briefing, while Google will provide clear source attribution and links to the full articles.

Google says participating publishers in its news AI pilot programme can also provide deeper dives into important stories, giving you more ways to explore a topic beyond the audio summary.

Together, the changes are aimed at making Google's news and discovery products more personal, while giving publishers another way to help readers find and return to their content.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 10:38 AM IST
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