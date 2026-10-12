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Block deal today: Lenskart shares to change hands at 5.6% discount; likely seller, Q2 preview

Block deal today: Lenskart shares to change hands at 5.6% discount; likely seller, Q2 preview

LENSKART677.65(3.62%)

Elara Securities expects Lenskart to deliver 34 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by volume growth in both India and international businesses and higher realization, due to a favourable base.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 12, 2026 8:22 AM IST
Block deal today: Lenskart shares to change hands at 5.6% discount; likely seller, Q2 previewLenskart block deal: The base offer comprises 1.51 crore shares, or 0.9 per cent equity, valued at an estimated Rs 950 crore.

Shares of Lenskart Solutions Ltd are in focus on Monday as Alpha Wave Ventures LP is likely to sell up to 1.6 per cent stake in the company at an offer floor price of Rs 640 apiece, a 5.6 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price, CNBC-TV18 reported. The base offer comprises 1.51 crore shares, or 0.9 per cent equity, valued at an estimated Rs 950 crore. An upsize option covers an additional 1.13 crore shares, or 0.7 per cent equity, valued at Rs 724.60 crore.

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For the September quarter Lenskart is expected to deliver another strong quarter with over 30 per cent YoY growth.

"We expect revenue to jump 30 per cent YoY led by 31 per cent/27 epr cent YoY uptick in the India/International segment. Operating leverage to help drive 190 bps YoY Ebitda margin expansion. We expect pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin expansion of 200 bps YoY to 13.2 per cent led by 180 bps/300 bps YoY expansion in India/International segment pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin," JM Financial said in a note.

Elara Securities expects Lenskart to deliver 34 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by volume growth in both India and international businesses and higher realization, due to a favourable base.

Kotak Institutional Equities also estimated revenue growth of 34 per cent revenue YoY for Lenskart in Q2, driven by 31 per cent YoY growth in the India business and 30 per cent YoY in the international business.

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"We expect growth to be primarily volume driven, in turn driven by healthy store addition and strong SSSG performance. We model consolidated gross margin of 69.6 per cent, implying YoY margin expansion of 60 bps. This drives pre-IndAS Ebitda margin of 13.5 per cent, a YoY expansion of 270 bps," Kotak said.

Segmentally, Kotak estimated 16.1 per cent pre-IndAS Ebitda margin in the India business and 10.1 per cent in the International business.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 12, 2026 8:20 AM IST
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