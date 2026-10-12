Block deal today: Lenskart shares to change hands at 5.6% discount; likely seller, Q2 preview

"We expect revenue to jump 30 per cent YoY led by 31 per cent/27 epr cent YoY uptick in the India/International segment. Operating leverage to help drive 190 bps YoY Ebitda margin expansion. We expect pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin expansion of 200 bps YoY to 13.2 per cent led by 180 bps/300 bps YoY expansion in India/International segment pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin," JM Financial said in a note.

Elara Securities expects Lenskart to deliver 34 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by volume growth in both India and international businesses and higher realization, due to a favourable base.

Kotak Institutional Equities also estimated revenue growth of 34 per cent revenue YoY for Lenskart in Q2, driven by 31 per cent YoY growth in the India business and 30 per cent YoY in the international business.

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"We expect growth to be primarily volume driven, in turn driven by healthy store addition and strong SSSG performance. We model consolidated gross margin of 69.6 per cent, implying YoY margin expansion of 60 bps. This drives pre-IndAS Ebitda margin of 13.5 per cent, a YoY expansion of 270 bps," Kotak said.

Segmentally, Kotak estimated 16.1 per cent pre-IndAS Ebitda margin in the India business and 10.1 per cent in the International business.