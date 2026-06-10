BT Closing Bell | Sensex flat, Nifty at 23,214; HUL up 2%, Eternal down 2%

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty settled on a muted to mixed note on Wednesday as gains in heavyweight stocks such as HUL, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank offset some selling pressure in Eternal and Tata Steel amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran

At close, the Sensex edged up 64.42 points, or 0.09%, to close at 73,983.18, while the Nifty slipped 27.15 points, or 0.12%, to settle at 23,214.95.

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Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) led the gainers, rising 1.73% to Rs 2170. Axis Bank followed with a 1.58% rise, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC and HDFC Bank gained 1.43%, 1.38%, 1.30% and 1.16%, respectively.

While stocks such as Eternal, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the losers on the 30-pack index, they declined up to 2.22%.

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Five stocks, namely HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank, contributed largely to the Sensex’s rise.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE FMCG index advanced 0.84% to end at 18,135.90, while the BSE Top 10 Banks index climbed 0.59% to settle at 16,266.73.

